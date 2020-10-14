D Block Europe UK Tour 2021: tickets, dates & more information

14 October 2020, 06:00

D Block Europe UK Tour 2021: tickets, dates & more information. Picture: Getty

South London rap group D Block Europe are set to go on a UK Tour in 2021! Find out more information here.

D Block Europe are back with an upcoming UK Tour in 2021! The UK Hip Hop rap duo recently released their highly anticipated debut studio album 'The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them'.

D Block Europe Talk PTSD, Relationship Advice & More - WATCH

The South London rappers are often praised for their work rate and bringing an authentic sound to the UK music scene.

Dirtbike LB (L) and Young Adz (R) return with a UK Tour in 2021!
Dirtbike LB (L) and Young Adz (R) return with a UK Tour in 2021! Picture: Getty

Group members Young Adz and Dirbike LB released their 'Home Alone' mixtape in 2019, and blessed fans with another, titled 'PTSD' the same year.

The duo have previously sold out two Alexandra Palace last year November as well as scoring a run of Top 20 singles and a pair of Top 10 mixtapes this year.

The Blue Print — Us Vs. Them is their fourth full-length project in just 12 months. The project enlists artists such as Stefflon Don and Aitch.

However, the artists have worked with some of the hottest US artists such as Lil Baby, Offset, Rich The Kid and more.

See more about D Block Europe's upcoming 2021 tour below:

  1. Dates and Locations

    Fri 14th May 2021 – Glasgow O2 Academy

    Sun 16th May 2021 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

    Tue 18th May – Bournemouth International Centre

    Wed 19th May – Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

    Fri 21 May 2021 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

    Tues 25th May 2021 – London The O2

    Thu 27th May – Manchester - AO Arena

  2. Tickets

    Pre-sale tickets are available here

    General sale tickets are available here

