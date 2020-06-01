Win £5,000!

1 June 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 08:01

Win £5,000!
Win £5,000! Picture: iStock

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us which of these images does NOT come from a capital city.

If you think you know, text the word BONUS followed by your answer to 61236. Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 19th July 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only.

Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here.

Win £5,000
Win £5,000. Picture: Global

Trending

Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey after she reportedly posted a vide of protests in America.

Kehlani slams Lana Del Rey for 'endangering' people with protest footage
Black Lives Matter protests in U.K

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know
Many celebrities across the world are coming together to protest against racism and police brutality

J. Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave and more protest in response to George Floyd’s death

J Cole

England International star Jadon Sancho was booked for wearing a shirt with 'Justice For George Floyd' written on it.

Jadon Sancho booked for wearing 'Justice for George Floyd' tribute shirt
Make Some Noise 2020

An emergency appeal from Global's Make Some Noise

Kylie Jenner addressed Forbes claims that she "lied" about her billionaire status on Twitter

Kylie Jenner responds after Forbes accuse her of "lying" about billionaire net worth