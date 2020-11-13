Win a brand new PlayStation 5!

Win a brand new PlayStation 5! Picture: PlayStation 5.

Your chance to win below!

Fancy copping a brand new PS5? Well, thanks to GAME, we're giving you the chance to win one.

Pre-sales have been sold out for weeks, but don't worry - here’s a chance to get your hands on one of these coveted consoles, AND it’ll be with you in time for Christmas.

What’s more, you’ll also be able to choose two games to play on it too.

For your chance to win, text the word PLAY to 61236.

Entries close at 11PM on 22nd November 2020.

Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across Capital XTRA network and all participating stations and regions. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital XTRA’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.