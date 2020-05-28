Win a £100 ASOS voucher with Capital XTRA

Wina an ASOS voucher with Capital XTRA. Picture: Capital XTRA

Fancy winning an ASOS voucher so you can get your hands on some new drip?

It can be tough keeping up with the latest trends, and lockdown's made it impossible to get out and hunt down the perfect outfit or creps! So we want to give you the chance to win a £100 ASOS voucher to update your wardrobe and refresh your look for summer 2020.

> ENTER HERE <

How about getting your hands on those trainers you’ve been wanting for ages? Or those sunglasses that’ll fit perfectly with your summer style?

For the chance to win, simply answer the question via the link below, and we’ll add you into the prize draw. Good luck!

> ENTER HERE <