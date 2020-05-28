Win a £100 ASOS voucher with Capital XTRA

28 May 2020, 15:17

Wina an ASOS voucher with Capital XTRA
Wina an ASOS voucher with Capital XTRA. Picture: Capital XTRA

Fancy winning an ASOS voucher so you can get your hands on some new drip?

It can be tough keeping up with the latest trends, and lockdown's made it impossible to get out and hunt down the perfect outfit or creps! So we want to give you the chance to win a £100 ASOS voucher to update your wardrobe and refresh your look for summer 2020.

> ENTER HERE <

How about getting your hands on those trainers you’ve been wanting for ages? Or those sunglasses that’ll fit perfectly with your summer style?

For the chance to win, simply answer the question via the link below, and we’ll add you into the prize draw. Good luck!

> ENTER HERE <

Trending

'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Ice Cube & Tracee Ellis Ross talk new movie 'The High Note'

Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'
Tekashi 6ix9ine raised a few eyebrows among fans when his dog got a little too close to him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled for "making out with his dog" in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent and many other celebrities have demanded justice following the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd death: 50 Cent, Diddy, Beyonce and more demand justice amid protests

50 Cent

John Boyega defended his anti-racism remarks.

John Boyega defends anti-racism tweets in passionate video

Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi

Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi