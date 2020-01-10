Win £5,000!

10 January 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 10 January 2020, 14:01

Win £5000
Win £5000. Picture: Global

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us the name of the painting that we’ve disguised below. If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 61236

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

Capital XTRA Competition
Capital XTRA Competition. Picture: Global

