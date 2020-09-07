Win £250 for a big night out at the cinema with Massive Cinema!
7 September 2020, 06:00
We're giving you the chance to win a whopping £250 for a big night out at the cinema thanks to Massive Cinema.
In collaboration with the BFI, MASSIVE Cinema is giving young audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting films of the year before anyone else, celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera.
As cinemas open their doors to welcome you back, MASSIVE are giving you the chance to be the first to see Rocks, the incredible new film about the joy, resilience and spirit of girlhood.
The film follows teenager Rocks (newcomer Bukky Bakray) who fears that she and her little brother will be forced apart if anyone finds out they are living alone in East London.
But with the help of her friends, she evades the authorities and navigates the most defining days of her life, discovering the joy, resilience and spirit of girlhood along the way. You can watch the trailer above.
On Saturday 12th September, MASSIVE will be hosting five FREE previews of Rocks at Everyman Cinemas (you know, the plush ones with the sofas), and they want you to be there. Find your nearest cinema and claim your free ticket now at massive-cinema.com.
And one lucky XTRA winner will be in for the chance to make their night out at the cinema even bigger with a £250 cash prize!
For your chance to win just answer the multiple-choice question below. (Terms and conditions can be found here.)
ROCKS will be released in cinemas nationwide on September 18th.
