Win £250 for a big night at the cinema with Mogul Mowgli and Massive Cinema!

Wanna win a whopping £250 for a big night at the cinema?

In collaboration with the BFI, Massive Cinema gives young audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting films of the year before anyone else, celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera.

Released in cinemas on October 30th, Mogul Mowgli stars Riz Ahmed as Zed, a rapper struggling to find where he belongs, addressing his personal battle with his dual British-Pakistani identity through his music.

Mogul Mowgli. Picture: Pulse Films

Ahead of the release of the film, artists, musicians, activists and creators who share Zed's dual South Asian heritage have spoken about how their ideas of culture and identity has influenced their work and career, and how their work has gone on to shape their identity.

Sharing childhood photos, voice notes and handwritten stories, the contributors include comedian Guz Khan, writer Reeta Loi and campaigner Amika George, as well as Riz Ahmed and Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq.

To celebrate the release of the film, one lucky XTRA winner will have the chance to have a big night out at the cinema with a £250 cash prize. For your chance to win just answer the multiple choice question below.