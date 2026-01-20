‘You Me & Comedy’ 2026 with Mike Epps, Eddie Griffin & Marlon Wayans: Date, Tickets & Venue

Mike Epps, Eddie Griffin, and Marlon Wayans are traveling across the pond for an extra-special night of comedy at London’s iconic OVO Wembley Arena. But when and how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

Marlon Wayans, Mike Epps, and Marlon Wayans are putting on a one-night-only comedy special, ‘You Me & Comedy’, featuring some of the biggest names in the scene.

Between all three of the comedy legends, there are decades of experience spanning from film, stand-up, and television.

Mike Epps is best-known for his iconic roles in Next Friday and The Hangover, renowned for his magnetic stage presence.

Marlon Wayans is, of course, an Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, writer ,and producer starring in the unforgettable White Chicks.

Eddie Griffin, known for his roles in Undercover Brother and Norbit, this powerhouse is celebrated for his fearless social commentary.

You Me & Comedy 2026
You Me & Comedy 2026. Picture: Global

If ‘You, Me & Comedy’ being ‘the biggest night in comedy this year’ is not convincing enough, there will also be UK supporting talents in the form of Slim and Kane Brown.

The unmissable event will take place on Monday, April 6th at the iconic OVO Wembley Arena.

But how do you get tickets?

How to get tickets to ‘You Me & Comedy’ 2026?

You Me & Comedy
You Me & Comedy. Picture: Global

You only have one night to get to see Eddie, Marlon, and Mike all together, so you don’t want to miss it.

Presale for the tickets begins at 10 am on January 21st.

General sale begins at 10 am on January 23rd.

Don’t ignore the bank holiday event!

You can get tickets from here.

