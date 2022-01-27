YAM Carnival 2022: lineup, tickets, dates, venue & more

27 January 2022, 08:00

Yam Carnival 2022
Yam Carnival 2022. Picture: Live Nation

Everything you need to know about YAM Carnival 2022, from the headliners to how to get your hands on tickets!

YAM Carnival is returning this summer following its launch last year, and it's set to be another epic day!

Taking place at London's Clapham Common on Saturday 27th August 2022, the festival brings together the biggest names in Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and more - plus incredible African food, drinks and good vibes.

The one and only WizKid will be headlining the show, bringing his signature energy and performing his biggest hits on the Main Stage, alongside artists including Naira Marley, C-Kay and Gabzy.

YAM Carnival 2022
YAM Carnival 2022. Picture: Live Nation

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday 2nd February at 10am, while general sale go on sale at 1pm.

You can purchase tickets for Yam Carnival here.

Kanye West