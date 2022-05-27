FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship London 2022: tickets, venue, dates and more

FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship London 2022: tickets, venue, dates and more. Picture: B-Boy Championship

Everything you need to know about the FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship.

The FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship are coming to London this summer!

Get ready to witness the world’s top break dancers bring their best moves and unique style to the stage, going head-to-head and battling it out for the coveted World Title.

The 23rd edition of the UK B-Boy Championships, the event is set to take place on Saturday 25th June at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

For the first time, the top International Olympic contenders plus current World and European Champions will assemble to battle on one stage, with our national breakers challenging the greatest dancers from around the globe.

The UK B-Boy Championships are coming to London this summer! Picture: UK B-Boy Championships

All of the dancers will display their raw talent, flavour and mind-blowing moves to impress a world-class Olympic sanctioned judging panel made up of leading international pioneers and World Champions.

Hosted by legendary hip-hop artist and presenter Killa Kela, the event will also feature special live performances on the night from The Ghetto Funk Collective.

Tickets are available to purchase here.