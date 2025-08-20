Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hil ‘RnB Xmas Ball’ 2025: Dates, Tickets, Venues & More

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hil ‘RnB Xmas Ball’ 2025: Dates, Tickets, Venues & More. Picture: Press Release

Some of RnB’s greatest legends are taking over the UK this December, with Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men leading the way for what is set to be the concert of the Christmas period.

By Shanai Dunglinson

RnB legends Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hill are taking to the stage this December to perform their biggest hits in a one-of-a-kind show.

Toni Braxton, of course known for her hit tracks ‘Un-Break My Heart’ and ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’, will take to the stage for the first time in the UK in 5 years! Making this an unmissable gig for the fans.

RnB Xmas Ball. Picture: Press Release

The multi-platinum-selling and multi-Grammy award-winning Boyz II Men are making a return after their smash hit UK tour last Spring, treating their British fans to yet another iconic string of performances.

Let's not forget the special guests Dru Hill and Joe, who are excited to be taking the stage as well!

Dru Hill said: “The UK is one of our favourite places to play. As long as they tell us what they want, we’ll give them what they need.”

The RnB Xmas Ball will see live full bands performing alongside the four headliners, with the show promising to be legendary this Christmas.

So, what are all the details?

RnB Line up. Picture: Press Release

What are the Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hill UK tour dates 2025?

8th December 2025 | London | O2

10th December 2025 | Birmingham | BP Pulse Live

14th December 2025 | Manchester | Co-Op Live

How to get tickets to the Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hill UK tour 2025?

Tickets to the RnB Xmas Ball are on sale now!

You can purchase your tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS.