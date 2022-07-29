Titan Festival London 2022: tickets, line-up, location and more

Titan Festival London 2022: tickets, line-up, location and more. Picture: Getty/SVA Events

T Pain, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B and more are set to headline!

Titan Festival is heading to London this summer, and it's the place to be for all Oldskool RnB, Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Soca lovers!

Spread across multiple stages and taking place within the luscious surroundings of Copthall Playing Fields on Sunday 21st August, a star-studded lineup of feel-good talent is set to create the ideal summer feel.

T Pain, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B and more are set to headline Titan Festival! Picture: SVA Events

The legendary T-Pain will be headlining alongside Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B, J Holiday, Lumidee, Shontelle, Fatman Scoop and so many more!

DJ Scottie B, DJ Silk and Jack Fowler will be taking over the decks while DJ Charlesy is set to host.

Full address - Copthall Playing Fields, Champions Way, Barnet, NW4 1PS

The festival is easily accessible by tube Mill Hill East on the Northern Line, train (Mill Hill Broadway, 17 minutes from King’s Cross St Pancras), bus Copthall Sports Centre and by car with plenty of parking available.

Tickets will be available to purchase here.