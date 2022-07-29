Titan Festival London 2022: tickets, line-up, location and more

29 July 2022, 14:45

Titan Festival London 2022: tickets, line-up, location and more
Titan Festival London 2022: tickets, line-up, location and more. Picture: Getty/SVA Events

T Pain, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B and more are set to headline!

Titan Festival is heading to London this summer, and it's the place to be for all Oldskool RnB, Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Soca lovers!

>> GET TICKETS TO TITAN FESTIVAL HERE! <<

Spread across multiple stages and taking place within the luscious surroundings of Copthall Playing Fields on Sunday 21st August, a star-studded lineup of feel-good talent is set to create the ideal summer feel.

T Pain, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B and more are set to headline Titan Festival!
T Pain, Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B and more are set to headline Titan Festival! Picture: SVA Events

The legendary T-Pain will be headlining alongside Lloyd, Bobby V, Jon B, J Holiday, Lumidee, Shontelle, Fatman Scoop and so many more!

DJ Scottie B, DJ Silk and Jack Fowler will be taking over the decks while DJ Charlesy is set to host.

Full address - Copthall Playing Fields, Champions Way, Barnet, NW4 1PS

The festival is easily accessible by tube Mill Hill East on the Northern Line, train (Mill Hill Broadway, 17 minutes from King’s Cross St Pancras), bus Copthall Sports Centre and by car with plenty of parking available.

Tickets will be available to purchase here.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

Ne-Yo is heading to the UK on tour!

Ne-Yo UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues and more

50 Cent's Green Light Gang Malta Experience 2022: tickets, venue, dates & more

50 Cent's Green Light Gang Malta Experience 2022: tickets, venue, dates & more

Kid Cudi at the O2 London 2022: tickets, date & everything you need to know

Kid Cudi at the O2 London 2022: tickets, date & everything you need to know

The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more

The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more

Trending

Beyonce hints at cheating scandal on new album

Beyoncé hints at Jay-Z cheating scandal on new album

Beyonce

Beyoncé 'ENERGY' lyrics meaning explained

Beyoncé 'ENERGY' lyrics meaning explained

Beyonce

Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Beyonce

Why is Kelis accusing Beyoncé of theft on her album Renaissance?

Why is Kelis accusing Beyoncé of theft on her album Renaissance?

Beyonce

All of the best Beyonce memes

All of the best memes about Beyoncé's new album Renaissance

Beyonce

Beyonce's album allegedly LEAKS two days before release

Beyonce's album allegedly LEAKS two days before release

Beyonce