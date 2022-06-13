The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more

13 June 2022, 06:00

The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more
The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more. Picture: Getty/Pollen Presents

Maya is hosting her biggest party ever!

Summer is just around the corner, and the UK’s best loved party goer, DJ and host Maya Jama invites you to the ultimate Ibiza hang out!

>> GET TICKETS TO THE IBIZA ESCAPE HOSTED BY MAYA JAMA HERE! <<

The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama offers an exclusive 3-day and night music and travel experience in Ibiza, featuring club nights, pool parties, exercise & wellbeing classes and more, as well as a huge star-studded line-up curated by Maya herself.

The line-up includes ArrDee, Bossy LDN, Continental GT, Jordss, Nadia Jae, Tiffany Calver, Todd Edwards, Young T & Bugsey PLUS more to be announced!

The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama offers an exclusive 3-day and night music and travel experience in Ibiza.
The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama offers an exclusive 3-day and night music and travel experience in Ibiza. Picture: Pollen Presents

The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama takes place across Ibiza’s hottest clubs including Eden, Octan and Ibiza Rocks from 28th September - 1st October, in collaboration with leading experiential technology company, Pollen Presents.

"Hosting my own party is what I was born to do and I am incredibly excited to announce my biggest party ever on none other than the best party destination in the world… Ibiza!" says Maya.

"It’s an island that’s very close to my heart and I've made some incredible memories there and now it’s time to make even more at The Ibiza Escape this September. Cling cling, see you there lovelies!"

Since the inception of Maya Jama’s Cling Cling Presents in 2021, Maya has hosted her exclusive events across the UK, with the hottest industry tastemakers, artists, DJs and influencers on the guest list.

Now, Maya is going global and you’re invited to join the party! The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama is a celebration for all of her day ones and there’s no better way to close the Ibiza season.

Grab your tickets here.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

Taste of London festival 2022: Date, tickets, venue & more

Taste of London festival 2022: Date, tickets, venue & more

N-Dubz announces U.K tour 2022: Dates, tickets, venue & more

N-Dubz announces U.K tour 2022: Dates, tickets, venue & more

World B-Boy Championship London 2022: tickets, venue, dates and more

FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship London 2022: tickets, venue, dates and more

Kendrick Lamar announces UK tour 2022: Dates, tickets, locations & more

Kendrick Lamar announces UK tour 2022: Dates, tickets, venue & more

Trending

Diddy finally confirms he's dating Yung Miami, but is still "single"

Diddy finally confirms he's dating Yung Miami, but is still "single"
Jennifer Lopez brands her and Shakira's Super Bowl show as ‘worst idea in the world’

Jennifer Lopez brands her and Shakira's Super Bowl show the ‘worst idea in the world’
Beyonce has confirmed that new music is on the way

Beyonce new album 2022: release date, title, features and more

Beyonce

Tristan Thompson labelled ‘worst person on the planet’ by Kardashians over paternity scandal

Tristan Thompson labelled ‘worst person on the planet’ by Kardashians over paternity scandal
Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones breaks silence on split rumours

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones breaks silence on split rumours

Kanye West

Lori Harvey's mother Marjorie shares cryptic post amid Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey's mother Marjorie shares cryptic post amid Michael B. Jordan split