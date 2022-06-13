The Ibiza Escape Hosted By Maya Jama 2022: tickets, dates, venue & more

Maya is hosting her biggest party ever!

Summer is just around the corner, and the UK’s best loved party goer, DJ and host Maya Jama invites you to the ultimate Ibiza hang out!

The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama offers an exclusive 3-day and night music and travel experience in Ibiza, featuring club nights, pool parties, exercise & wellbeing classes and more, as well as a huge star-studded line-up curated by Maya herself.

The line-up includes ArrDee, Bossy LDN, Continental GT, Jordss, Nadia Jae, Tiffany Calver, Todd Edwards, Young T & Bugsey PLUS more to be announced!

The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama takes place across Ibiza’s hottest clubs including Eden, Octan and Ibiza Rocks from 28th September - 1st October, in collaboration with leading experiential technology company, Pollen Presents.

"Hosting my own party is what I was born to do and I am incredibly excited to announce my biggest party ever on none other than the best party destination in the world… Ibiza!" says Maya.

"It’s an island that’s very close to my heart and I've made some incredible memories there and now it’s time to make even more at The Ibiza Escape this September. Cling cling, see you there lovelies!"

Since the inception of Maya Jama’s Cling Cling Presents in 2021, Maya has hosted her exclusive events across the UK, with the hottest industry tastemakers, artists, DJs and influencers on the guest list.

Now, Maya is going global and you’re invited to join the party! The Ibiza Escape hosted by Maya Jama is a celebration for all of her day ones and there’s no better way to close the Ibiza season.

