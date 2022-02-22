Strawberries & Creem 2022: dates, tickets, lineup and more

22 February 2022, 06:00

Strawberries & Creem 2022: dates, tickets, lineup and more
Strawberries & Creem 2022: dates, tickets, lineup and more. Picture: S&C Productions

Everything you need to know about Strawberries & Creem 2022.

Strawberries & Creem is back bigger and better than ever for 2022!

Returning to Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, the festival has expanded to an epic 3-day weekend from 17-19 June 2022 - and the lineup is unreal.

>> GET STRAWBERRIES & CREEM 2022 TICKETS HERE!

Lil Wayne is set to headline the festival, marking his first UK show in 14 years and his ONLY performance in Europe this year. Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems are also making their debut UK festival headline performances, leading a 60% female lineup across the weekend.

Strawberries and Creem is back for 2022!
Strawberries and Creem is back for 2022! Picture: S&C Productions
Giggs performing at Strawberries and Creem.
Giggs performing at Strawberries and Creem. Picture: S&C Productions

Artists including Tion Wayne, Ms Banks, Ghetts, ENNY, Knucks, David Rodigan and Rema to name a few are also scheduled to perform, as well as an incredible array of DJs at dedicated dance music areas such as Wilkinson, Sub Focus, High Contrast and Dennis Ferrer.

Notting Hill Carnival Takeover and all-female collective Girls Can’t DJ stage also return with special guests Katy B and Lisa Maffia.

S&C will be scaling up their collaboration with UN Women UK, working to achieve gender equality in crowds, as well as on stages, and ensuring that women’s safety is a top priority.

Tickets go on sale on the 22nd February, 2022, and will be available to purchase here.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

Yam Carnival 2022

YAM Carnival 2022: lineup, tickets, dates, venue & more

Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more

Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more

Davido at London's O2 Arena 2022: dates, tickets, times and more

Davido at London's O2 Arena 2022: dates, tickets, times and more

The Weeknd has announced his 'The After Hours Tour'.

The Weeknd 'The After Hours Tour' UK 2022: tickets, dates, venues & more

The Weeknd

Trending

The 'Donda Stem Player' is available for fans to purchase

Kanye West DONDA stem player: What is it, price, where to buy & more

Kanye West

Kanye West slams Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble in since-deleted rant

Kanye West slams Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble in since-deleted rant

Kanye West

50 Cent pays tribute to Eminem friendship with iconic throwback photo

50 Cent pays tribute to Eminem friendship with iconic throwback photo

50 Cent

Download The Capital XTRA App On iOS & Android

Download The Capital XTRA App On iOS & Android

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat accidentally exposes new 'mystery boyfriend' during Instagram live

Doja Cat accidentally exposes new 'mystery boyfriend' during Instagram live