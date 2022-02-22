Strawberries & Creem 2022: dates, tickets, lineup and more

Strawberries & Creem is back bigger and better than ever for 2022!

Returning to Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, the festival has expanded to an epic 3-day weekend from 17-19 June 2022 - and the lineup is unreal.

Lil Wayne is set to headline the festival, marking his first UK show in 14 years and his ONLY performance in Europe this year. Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems are also making their debut UK festival headline performances, leading a 60% female lineup across the weekend.

Artists including Tion Wayne, Ms Banks, Ghetts, ENNY, Knucks, David Rodigan and Rema to name a few are also scheduled to perform, as well as an incredible array of DJs at dedicated dance music areas such as Wilkinson, Sub Focus, High Contrast and Dennis Ferrer.

Notting Hill Carnival Takeover and all-female collective Girls Can’t DJ stage also return with special guests Katy B and Lisa Maffia.

S&C will be scaling up their collaboration with UN Women UK, working to achieve gender equality in crowds, as well as on stages, and ensuring that women’s safety is a top priority.

Tickets go on sale on the 22nd February, 2022, and will be available to purchase here.