South West Four Festival 2020 lineup includes Kano, The Streets & More

South West Four Festival is back in full-swing this 2020 ! Picture: Getty/SW4

Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and Stefflon Don are all performing across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

For a summer highlight of fun in the sun, South West Four Festival is the event where festival-goers are guaranteed an amazing experience.

With headliners Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and The Streets, South West Four are bringing plenty of top live acts to their stages in Clapham this summer - with Kelis, Stefflon Don, Ms Bank and many more performing across the weekend.

When is South West Four happening? South West Four Festival takes place across the August Summer bank holiday weekend - Saturday 29th August and Sunday 30th August 2020. Where is South West Four Festival located? South West Four - London's leading dance music festival, will be taking place on London's Clapham Common. Address: 26 Clapham Common South Side, Clapham Town, London SW4 0HY Closest stations: Clapham South Tube Station Balham Hill, London, Wandsworth, SW12 9DU Clapham Common Tube Station, The Pavement, London, Lambeth, SW4 7AJ Clapham North Tube StationClapham High Street, London, Lambeth, SW4 7TS

SW4 Festival. Picture: SW4 South West Four Festival lineup 2020 Check out the South West Four line up below and we'll see you down the front for another iconic moment in British live festival history. South West Four Line-Up So Far... Saturday Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:

Major Lazer

Kano Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:

Rudimental’s Major Toms Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:

Kelis

Very Special Guest:

DJ EZ Featuring guests: (a-z)

Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas

Bakermat

Eli & Fur

Ghetts

Jonas Blue

Riton Sunday Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:

The Streets

Krept X Konan Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:

TS5 Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:

Stefflon Don

Very Special Guest:

Andy C

Featuring guests: (a-z)

Example

Flava D b2b Indika

James Hype

Ms Banks

Steel Banglez

The Manor

Hybrid Minds More acts to be announced soon

