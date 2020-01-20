South West Four Festival 2020 lineup includes Kano, The Streets & More

South West Four Festival is back in full-swing this 2020 !
Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and Stefflon Don are all performing across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

For a summer highlight of fun in the sun, South West Four Festival is the event where festival-goers are guaranteed an amazing experience.

With headliners Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and The Streets, South West Four are bringing plenty of top live acts to their stages in Clapham this summer - with Kelis, Stefflon Don, Ms Bank and many more performing across the weekend.

  1. When is South West Four happening?

    South West Four Festival takes place across the August Summer bank holiday weekend - Saturday 29th August and Sunday 30th August 2020.

  2. Where is South West Four Festival located?

    South West Four - London's leading dance music festival, will be taking place on London's Clapham Common.

    Address:

    26 Clapham Common South Side, Clapham Town, London SW4 0HY

    Closest stations:

    Clapham South Tube Station Balham Hill, London, Wandsworth, SW12 9DU

    Clapham Common Tube Station, The Pavement, London, Lambeth, SW4 7AJ

    Clapham North Tube StationClapham High Street, London, Lambeth, SW4 7TS

    SW4 Festival
    SW4 Festival. Picture: SW4

  3. South West Four Festival lineup 2020

    Check out the South West Four line up below and we'll see you down the front for another iconic moment in British live festival history.

    South West Four Line-Up So Far...

    Saturday

    Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:
    Major Lazer
    Kano

    Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:
    Rudimental’s Major Toms

    Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:
    Kelis
    Very Special Guest:
    DJ EZ Featuring guests: (a-z)
    Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas
    Bakermat
    Eli & Fur
    Ghetts
    Jonas Blue
    Riton

    Sunday

    Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:
    The Streets
    Krept X Konan

    Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:
    TS5

    Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:
    Stefflon Don
    Very Special Guest:
    Andy C
    Featuring guests: (a-z)
    Example
    Flava D b2b Indika
    James Hype
    Ms Banks
    Steel Banglez
    The Manor
    Ms Banks 
    Hybrid Minds 

    More acts to be announced soon

