South West Four Festival 2020 lineup includes Kano, The Streets & More
20 January 2020, 08:46
Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and Stefflon Don are all performing across the August Bank Holiday weekend.
For a summer highlight of fun in the sun, South West Four Festival is the event where festival-goers are guaranteed an amazing experience.
With headliners Major Lazer, Kano, Krept & Konan and The Streets, South West Four are bringing plenty of top live acts to their stages in Clapham this summer - with Kelis, Stefflon Don, Ms Bank and many more performing across the weekend.
-
When is South West Four happening?
South West Four Festival takes place across the August Summer bank holiday weekend - Saturday 29th August and Sunday 30th August 2020.
-
Where is South West Four Festival located?
South West Four - London's leading dance music festival, will be taking place on London's Clapham Common.
Address:
26 Clapham Common South Side, Clapham Town, London SW4 0HY
Closest stations:
Clapham South Tube Station Balham Hill, London, Wandsworth, SW12 9DU
Clapham Common Tube Station, The Pavement, London, Lambeth, SW4 7AJ
Clapham North Tube StationClapham High Street, London, Lambeth, SW4 7TS
-
South West Four Festival lineup 2020
Check out the South West Four line up below and we'll see you down the front for another iconic moment in British live festival history.
South West Four Line-Up So Far...
Saturday
Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:
Major Lazer
Kano
Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:
Rudimental’s Major Toms
Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:
Kelis
Very Special Guest:
DJ EZ Featuring guests: (a-z)
Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas
Bakermat
Eli & Fur
Ghetts
Jonas Blue
Riton
Sunday
Outdoor Main Stage Headliners:
The Streets
Krept X Konan
Indoor Main Stage Hosted By:
TS5
Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:
Stefflon Don
Very Special Guest:
Andy C
Featuring guests: (a-z)
Example
Flava D b2b Indika
James Hype
Ms Banks
Steel Banglez
The Manor
Ms Banks
Hybrid Minds
More acts to be announced soon
> Download Our Free App For All The Latest South West Four News!