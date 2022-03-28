Sean Paul Scorcha UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues & more

28 March 2022, 06:00 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 12:35

Sean Paul Scorcha UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues & more
Sean Paul Scorcha UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues & more. Picture: Getty

Sean Paul is coming the UK!

Sean Paul is bringing his Scorcha tour to the UK this summer!

>> GET SEAN PAUL TICKETS HERE! <<

The Grammy Award-winning hitmaker will be taking over major cities including London, Birmingham and Leeds across August and September 2022 for an epic arena tour.

Known for his monster smash singles 'Temperature', 'Get Busy' and his new single with Pia Mia, 'How We Do It', the Dancehall legend will be putting on a major show.

Sean Paul is coming the UK! Picture: Geestar Empire

See the full tour dates below:

  • Newcastle 02 City Hall - 23rd August 2022
  • First Direct Arena Leeds - 24th August 2022
  • Birmingham Forum - 26th August 2022
  • London 02 Brixton - 27th August 2022
  • Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - 30th August 2022
  • Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - 31st August 2022
  • Glasgow 02 Academy - 1st September 2022
  • Manchester BEC Arena - 3rd September 2022

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase here.

