Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X: London tickets, dates, venue and more

Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X: London tickets, dates, venue and more. Picture: MLB HRDX

Major League Baseball's new global tour, Home Run Derby X, is kicking off in London this July!

Major League Baseball is introducing an electrifying new baseball format with the launch of a brand new global tour, MLB Home Run Derby X.

The tour is set to kick off in London on July 9th, 2022 at Crystal Palace Park, offering high-energy live event experiences jam-packed with Home Runs and epic show-stealing catches.

The London event will feature a live performance from a British rap sensation (to be announced soon), interactive baseball-inspired activities, delicious ballpark food, fashion, gaming and more to push it to the next level and offer an unforgettable experience for all.

Major League Baseball's new global tour, Home Run Derby X, is kicking off in London this July. Picture: MLB

Following the event in London, Home Run Derby X will travel to Seoul on September 17th before concluding in Mexico City on October 15th.

Tickets will go live on April 7th at 10am BST here. Plus, there will be a 24-hour pre-sale going live at 10am BST on April 6 offering baseball fans exclusive early access to tickets.

To be eligible for the pre-sale fans need to be signed up to MLB Europe’s newsletter. Once pre-sale closes, general ticket sales will go live on April 7 at 10am BST, via Ticketmaster with both general admission and VIP packages available.