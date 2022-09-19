Digga D at O2 Academy Brixton 2022: tickets, dates and more

19 September 2022, 06:00

Digga D is set to perform at O2 Academy Brixton in October.
Digga D is set to perform at O2 Academy Brixton in October. Picture: Live Nation

Digga D is set to take over Brixton in October!

Digga D is bringing his Noughty by Nature tour to London for a homecoming show in October.

The 'Hold It Down' rapper will be performing at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 13th October, midway though the upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The tour will also take him to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bristol and Dublin.

A figurehead of the UK Drill scene, Digga released his third mixtape Noughty by Nature in April 2022, featuring hits including 'Wasted' featuring ArrDee, '2k17', 'G Lock' featuring Moneybagg Yo and the 50 Cent-infused 'Hold It Down'.

The record debuted atop the UK Albums Chart and became the rapper's first number-one album.

Tickets to Digga D's London show will be available to purchase here.

