7 March 2022, 09:06

Coko Festival Manchester 2022: tickets, line-up, dates and more. Picture: Coko Bar

Get ready to see Burna Boy, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Backroad Gee and more!

Coko Festival is coming to Manchester and the line-up is all kinds of epic.

Taking place on Sunday 20th March, 2022 at the AO Arena Manchester, Burna Boy is set to headline the festival and perform some of his biggest hits.

Joining the Grammy Award-winner on the line-up are Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, hitmaker Fireboy DML and drill star Backroad Gee.

Coko Festival is coming to Manchester! Picture: Coko Bar

With a whole host of DJs supporting the line-up - which also includes Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold and Oxlade - the show is set to be one to remember!

Tickets for Coko Festival Manchester are available for purchase here.

