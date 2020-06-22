The Black Lives Matter Watch List from Massive Cinema Shutdown

22 June 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 09:25

MASSIVE Cinema have created a list of films supporting Black Lives Matter
We've teamed up with MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown to put together a list of important films to help educate people.

Throughout the lockdown, MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown have been supporting some of the latest film releases, keeping you entertained while cinemas are closed.

But cinema is often more than entertainment, and this week we've teamed up to champion the hugely important Black Lives Matter movement.

Together with MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown, we've created a Watch List of films we'd recommend everyone stream and watch, with several picks from our Capital XTRA presenters in there too.

Queen & Slim is part of MASSIVE Cinema's watch list supporting the Black Lives Matter movement
The 15 films that feature as part of the Black Lives Matter Watch List highlight important black stories in cinema, as well as being a celebration of black actors, writers and directors. Film and cinema is a place to learn, watch, educate and inspire and can help to raise awareness on the issues around race, injustice and equality.

Led by Melina Matsoukas' incredible debut Queen & Slim, starring the British duo of Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, the Watch List also features films from Spike Lee, Barry Jenkins and Ava DuVernay, with her powerful Netflix documentary 13th.

The Watch List

- Queen & Slim (dir. Melina Matsoukas, 2019, available to buy or rent on Rakuten)
- Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton, 2019, available to rent on Amazon)
- 13th (Ava DuVernay, 2016, Netflix)
- The Hard Stop (George Amponsah, 2015, available to rent on BFI Player)
- Get Out (Jordan Peele, 2017, available to rent on Amazon)
- Paris is Burning (Jennie Livingston, 1990, YouTube)
- Blindspotting (Carlos López Estrada, 2018, Netflix)
- Dear White People (Justin Simien, 2014, YouTube Rental)
- The Hate U Give (George Tillman Jr., 2018, Rakuten)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins, 2018, Amazon Prime Video)
- Fruitvale Station (Ryan Coogler, 2013, Netflix)
- BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, 2018, available to buy on Rakuten)
- Malcolm X (Spike Lee, 1992, rent on Amazon Prime)
- I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, 2016, Amazon Prime Video Rental)
- Detroit (Kathryn Bigelow, 2017, rent/ buy Amazon Prime)

How to stream

To find out how you can watch the films, or to sign up for a six-week free trial of BFI Player, head to massive-cinema.com or find them on Instagram @massivecinema.

