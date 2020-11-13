PS5 Competition November 2020 (On-Air) - T&Cs

Rules

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found atwww.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is CAPITAL, CAPITAL XTRA and RADIO X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”): CAPITAL - 83958 (PLAY) CAPITAL XTRA - 61236 (PLAY) RADIO X - 83936 (PLAY)

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 15:00 on Friday 13 November 2020(the “Opening Time”) and close at 11PM on Sunday 22nd November 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

6. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

7. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

8. Within 3 hours of the Closing Time the winning entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition.

10. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

11. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

12. The prize is 1 PlayStation 5 console and two games.

13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

14. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

16. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

17. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.

Specific prize terms:

18. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS: ● The prize is for 1 x PlayStation 5 console. o PlayStation 5 825GB Consoleo 1 x DualSense Controller● Also included are two PlayStation games, which the winner may choose, to a maximum value of £120 total and subject to availability.● Free delivery is included for all UK addresses. ● Whilst we will endeavour to deliver the prize before 25th December, due to the nature of this product, there may be availability issues which limit this. We will keep the winner updated with estimated delivery times.● The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.● Entrants must be aged 18 or over.● Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. ● This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.