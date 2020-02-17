Post Malone, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Feb 2020 (On-Air) - T&Cs

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalxtra.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘American Express PresentsBST Hyde Park’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 17th February 2020 to Friday 21st February 2020 on Capital XTRA (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message as directed by the presenter on air to the number given out by the presenter on air (“61236”).

4. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

5. Entrants will be told to listen out for a specific track played in full. When entrants hear the track as specified on air, they will need to send a text message as directed by the presenter. There will be one competition round each day, with four competition rounds in total.

6. Entrants have the length of the song to send the text message as directed on air, any entries received before or after the song finishes will not go into the draw but may still be charged as per the entrant’s standard network rate.

7. One correct entrant from each competition round will be selected at random from all eligible entries and awarded as the winner. The winner may be brought to air to be awarded the Prize.

8. All Entrants selected to play will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated, and another Entrant selected at random.

9. The prize is personal to the winner and cannot be transferred by the winner to anyone else. If the Event is postponed, the guest list will transfer to the new date, no alternative prize shall be offered.

Eligibility

10. All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize + Prize Terms & Conditions

Each winner will win 1 pair of VIP Summer Garden Tickets to see Post Malone on Thursday 2nd July 2020. These tickets for BST Hyde Park include:

Dedicated entrance for American Express Summer Garden customers

Entry to the event up to one hour before the main gates open to General Admission customers

Access to the American Express Summer Garden - an exclusive area offering bars, premium food outlets, additional comfortable seating, separate toilet facilities and cloakroom

Access to the Gold Circle standing front viewing area to enjoy unbeatable views of the performances, allowing you to leave and return from the American Express Summer Garden into general admission.

Prize Terms & Conditions

Food and drink will be at the winner’s own expense.

Travel expenses are not included.

No cash or alternative prize.

Entrants must provide valid contact details.

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.