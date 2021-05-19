Metrofest 2021 - Terms and Conditions

Metrofest 2021. Picture: Metrofest

RULES:

1. The Metrofest promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 19.05.21 on Capital XTRA. Global is the ‘Promotion Partners’ mentioned in these Specific Rules are Metrofest.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen out for a ‘trigger song’ indicated by the presenter on air. When they hear the song play they must send a text in with the keyword WIN and your answer to 61236 (the “Text Message Line”).

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. 5. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. Within 5 minutes of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random, and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

9. We and Metrofest may publish and publicise your name, image, voice, social media handle and/or profile picture, in association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

10. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and Metrofest may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility: 11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person

Prize:

13. One winning entrant will receive a pair of tickets to attend Metrofest on the 8th August 2021 at Trent Country Park, London.

Additonal Prize Terms and Conditions:

14. Please note that all tickets are non refundable and non exchangeable.

15. There is a strict no re-entry policy on the day. Doors are open from 11am – 10pm and last entry is strictly at 6pm for all ticket holders.

16. To enter Metrofest Festival you must be aged 18 or over. Everyone must present a valid ID when they arrive. The only accepted forms of ID are a valid, in date, Passport, Driving

License or Home Office approved proof of age card that clearly displays the PASS hologram.

The Metrofest Bars will operate a Challenge 25 system – if you look under 25, you will be asked to provide valid photo ID proving you are 18 or over. Please take it as a compliment and if you’re lucky enough to look under 25, make sure you bring your photo ID with you.

17. VIP ticket holders will also enter the festival site via their own exclusive entrance. The much improved VIP area will include a bigger bar, many more toilets, beds, benches & table service. VIP tickets include separate fast track entry, bespoke VIP area with premium food & drink selections, posh toilets.

18. We advise everyone to use public transport as there is no suitable parking available anywhere near the festival except for the pre-paid car park which is limited in spaces and is a 20 minutes walk to the festival site. There is limited car parking tickets available via our website here: https://www.51ststatefestival.com/blogs/tickets

The car park is located at Bramley Road Sports Ground entrance is on Chase side London N14 4PE

Car parking tickets are only available to purchase in advance of the event and will not be available on the day.

Please be aware that there are strict road closures in operation in the surrounding areas which only allow access to local residents. Traffic enforcement will be in full operation on the day and cars will be towed!

We strongly recommend unless you have purchased your car park tickets in advance that you travel via public transport.

19. There will be no drink tokens system for the bars. There will be more bars, spread evenly across the entire site. Each of the bars will have a larger serving area and all bars will accept cash, contactless and standard chip and pin cards.

There will also be free water fountains throughout the site.

20. Due to the current security climate, the following are now part of the conditions of entry to Metrofest Festival on Trent Park. Everyone entering the Metrofest Festival set will be subjected to a search. This would include pat-downs and metal detector checks. Some guests may be asked to for an enhanced search, if you refuse a search, you will not be able to enter the festival. No liquids, gels or lotions are permitted into the event. This includes perfumes and similar liquids. Gel products including hand sanitisers. No liquids means exactly that and security will strictly adhere to this. Sun cream or lotion sized at 200ml or less in original containers, Vape fluid and eye drops in standard plastic 10ml containers will be allowed but contents will be tested on arrival. Please note that any gels or liquids that do not comply will be disposed of by security staff. Please note that you cannot bring pressurised gas canisters into the venue. You will be asked to surrender any canisters or be refused entry. You cannot bring any liquids into the venue, this includes eye drops, nose sprays, make up and perfume.

21. Please be aware that strobe lighting and smoke effects will be used at this event and that prolonged exposure to loud music can damage your hearing.

22. You cannot bring any food or drink into the festival. There are fully licensed bars on site and a selection of street food concessions catering to a variety of tastes!

Data Protection:

23. Your personal data, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), Metrofest, as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

24. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

25. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

26. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

27. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

28. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

29. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

30. The prize is non-transferable, and non-refundable

31. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

32. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.