Make Some Noise Kaspa's - terms and conditions

£250 KASPA’S gift card promotion on CAPITAL XTRA, Sept-Oct 2021 – Specific Rules

The £250 Kaspas gift card promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Friday 24th September 2021 to Sunday 10th October 2021 on Capital Xtra. Global Charities is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Kaspa’s. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions which are available here . Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the relevant keyword DESSERT to the radio station’s shortcode 61236 (the “Text Message Line”) The Text Message Line will open at 15:00 on Friday 24th September 2021 and close at 22:00 on Sunday 10th October 2021. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion . Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw. Within 7 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone or SMS on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partners may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize specific terms:

One winning entrant will receive a £250 Kaspa’s Desserts Gift Card which can be redeemed at any branch across the UK.

A full list of eligible UK locations can be found here.

The prize will expire one year after the Issue Date, the Issue Date will be October 11th 2021. Kaspa’s will post the prize securely and directly to the winner free of charge to a UK address and will endeavour to deliver the prize within 28 days. Global will keep the winner updated with delivery times. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to Kaspa’s is not included within the prize. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale. This is a charity Promotion and as such no refunds are given. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. Global are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. Global Charities are registered with the PSA: registration number ORG831-51159-55647. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/ .

