Fully Reloaded Weekend on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule & specials
21 May 2026, 15:48 | Updated: 21 May 2026, 17:40
Capital XTRA is celebrating our sister station XTRA Reloaded, playing back-to-back old school hits, hosted by some extra-special celebrities who are both legends of throwbacks - But who will be on-air? And what is the schedule? Here are all the details.
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Capital XTRA is celebrating all things old-skool with the Fully Reloaded Weekend this May Bank holiday, with two very special celebrity guests alongside the greatest old-skool anthems.
The takeover will take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend, from Saturday 23rd May to Monday 25th May, perfect timing to make your long weekend that bit better!
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Across the May Bank Holiday weekend, Capital XTRA Reloaded takes over the airwaves with wall-to-wall classics to soundtrack the entire long weekend — plus two massive guest shows you won’t want to miss.
But who are the special guests? And when are their shows?
Here are all the details.
Fully Reloaded Weekend 23rd – 25th May, on Capital XTRA 2026: On-air schedule
Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th May
From 6am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday, and even longer on Monday, from 6:30am-10pm, expect the best of our Reloaded playlist.
Monday 25th May
Fully Reloaded with Akon
From global anthems to legendary collaborations, Akon takes over Fully Reloaded with the biggest R&B and hip hop throwbacks.
Expect the inside scoop on some of his biggest hits and artists he has discovered, as well as a soundtrack that doesn’t miss!
Catch Akon’s Fully Reloaded show from 11am-1pm.
Fully Reloaded with Tinchy Stryder
A tribute to the golden era of UK sound - where grime, pop and R&B shaped a generation, we have a UK icon joining us on our Fully Reloaded weekend.
Tinchy Stryder soundtracks the biggest UK anthems from the 2000s and early 2010s.
Catch Tinchy’s Fully Reloaded show from 8pm-10pm.
Tune in across Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded for an unmissable weekend packed with the biggest Old Skool Hip Hop and R&B anthems.
You can listen all weekend by downloading the official Capital XTRA app, Global Player!