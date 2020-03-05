KDVSGOLIATH song 'Piston' gets first ever UK national radio play

5 March 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 21:01

Rapper KDVSGOLIATH received his first ever play on UK national radio from Capital XTRA.

One of the hottest rising acts in the UK underground right now, London's KDVSGOLIATH or ‘KD’ shares his first offering of 2020 with the powerful new tune 'Piston', which we've just played for the first-ever time on UK national radio.

With a continuously growing reputation as one of the most exciting and compelling young artists in the capital, the Ethiopia-born star moved to South West London several years ago and hasn’t looked back.

'Piston' features a brooding trap instrumental that provides the base for KD to assert himself and preach consciousness in the midst of street life; with a banging visual directed by the young superstar Kaylum Dennis accompanying it, KD is undoubtedly here to make his mark.

Keep your eyes on KD because there's big things to come from this sick spitter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News

Best Of 2019

See more Best Of 2019

Khalid unleashes his sophomore album 'Free Spirit'.

The best R&B songs of 2019

Drake dropped a fire remix of Summer Walker's 'Girls Need Love'.

The best remixes of 2019

J. Cole's 'Middle Child' is a 2019 highlight.

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2019

Lock in for the biggest summer hits of 2019.

Summer Songs 2019: The Biggest Anthems So Far

Skepta unleashes his new album 'Ignorance Is Bliss.'

The 5 Biggest New Songs To Drop This Week

Trending

Stormzy wins 'Hip Hop or R&B' award at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020: Stormzy wins 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award'
Aitch wins the 'Rising Star Award' at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020: Aitch wins 'Rising Star Award'

Slick Woods gets Nipsey Hussle inspired face tattoo

Slick Woods' bold new face tattoo is a tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Watch the Global Awards 2020 live stream

Watch the Global Awards 2020 live stream

Tinashe says she's been pitted against "any black girl" making R&B music.

Tinashe claims she's been pitted against "every black girl" in R&B

Tinashe

Summer Walker responds to fans labelling her 'xenophobic' over her Coronavirus post

Summer Walker claps back after facing xenophobia backlash over Coronavirus video