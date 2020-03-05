KDVSGOLIATH song 'Piston' gets first ever UK national radio play

Rapper KDVSGOLIATH received his first ever play on UK national radio from Capital XTRA.

One of the hottest rising acts in the UK underground right now, London's KDVSGOLIATH or ‘KD’ shares his first offering of 2020 with the powerful new tune 'Piston', which we've just played for the first-ever time on UK national radio.

With a continuously growing reputation as one of the most exciting and compelling young artists in the capital, the Ethiopia-born star moved to South West London several years ago and hasn’t looked back.

'Piston' features a brooding trap instrumental that provides the base for KD to assert himself and preach consciousness in the midst of street life; with a banging visual directed by the young superstar Kaylum Dennis accompanying it, KD is undoubtedly here to make his mark.

Keep your eyes on KD because there's big things to come from this sick spitter.

