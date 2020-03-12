5yffe's 'Motherland' gets first ever UK national radio play
12 March 2020, 21:15 | Updated: 12 March 2020, 21:16
Rising star 5yffe just got his first ever play UK nation radio play on Capital XTRA.
Inspired by the inventive wordplay of Wretch 32 and J. Cole’s narrative finesse, up & coming talent 5yffe takes to the music scene with technical rhyme schemes, smooth flows and melodic verses.
South London born and bred, 5yffe (pronounced “Fife”) is a product of mixed heritage and endeavours to bring an array of global sounds to UK music and he's just received his first-ever UK nation radio airplay thanks to Capital XTRA.
''Motherland' is an Afrobeats-inspired track that sees 5yffe spitting bars about going back to his mother's land, Ghana, for that "sun and sand" over a beat that you can't help but shake a leg to.
5yffe likes to experiment with a fractured blend of minimal Hip-Hop and R&B, whilst honing his background in songwriting. Think honest lyrics with an engaging narrative, and with his penchant for acting, be prepared for some cinematic visuals in the near future.
