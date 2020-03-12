5yffe's 'Motherland' gets first ever UK national radio play

5yffe's song 'Motherland' gets first ever UK national radio play from Capital XTRA. Picture: 5yffe

Rising star 5yffe just got his first ever play UK nation radio play on Capital XTRA.

Inspired by the inventive wordplay of Wretch 32 and J. Cole’s narrative finesse, up & coming talent 5yffe takes to the music scene with technical rhyme schemes, smooth flows and melodic verses.

South London born and bred, 5yffe (pronounced “Fife”) is a product of mixed heritage and endeavours to bring an array of global sounds to UK music and he's just received his first-ever UK nation radio airplay thanks to Capital XTRA.

''Motherland' is an Afrobeats-inspired track that sees 5yffe spitting bars about going back to his mother's land, Ghana, for that "sun and sand" over a beat that you can't help but shake a leg to.

5yffe likes to experiment with a fractured blend of minimal Hip-Hop and R&B, whilst honing his background in songwriting. Think honest lyrics with an engaging narrative, and with his penchant for acting, be prepared for some cinematic visuals in the near future.

