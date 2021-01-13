The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far
13 January 2021, 17:15
The biggest island riddims from your favourite Dancehall artists.
Bringing you the biggest riddims to come out of the Caribbean islands this year – we've got a playlist full of bangers!
While the playlist has new chunes from the OGs in the Dancehall scene, we're also giving you a fresh introductory to some new artists set to takeover!
Check out the best Dancehall tracks of 2021 so far below...
Kranium ft. Rytikal - Block Traffic
Shaneil Muir, Daddy 1 - Toxic
Popcaan - Relevant
Intence, Zimi - New Year
Shenseaa - Upset
Prince Swanny - Tell Me
Jada Kingdom - Green Dreams
