The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far

13 January 2021, 17:15

The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far
The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The biggest island riddims from your favourite Dancehall artists.

Bringing you the biggest riddims to come out of the Caribbean islands this year – we've got a playlist full of bangers!

While the playlist has new chunes from the OGs in the Dancehall scene, we're also giving you a fresh introductory to some new artists set to takeover!

Check out the best Dancehall tracks of 2021 so far below...

  1. Kranium ft. Rytikal - Block Traffic

  2. Shaneil Muir, Daddy 1 - Toxic

  3. Popcaan - Relevant

  4. Intence, Zimi - New Year

  5. Shenseaa - Upset

  6. Prince Swanny - Tell Me

  7. Jada Kingdom - Green Dreams

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Best Of 2019

See more Best Of 2019

Khalid unleashes his sophomore album 'Free Spirit'.

The best R&B songs of 2019

Drake dropped a fire remix of Summer Walker's 'Girls Need Love'.

The best remixes of 2019

J. Cole's 'Middle Child' is a 2019 highlight.

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2019

Lock in for the biggest summer hits of 2019.

Summer Songs 2019: The Biggest Anthems So Far

Skepta unleashes his new album 'Ignorance Is Bliss.'

The 5 Biggest New Songs To Drop This Week

Trending

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram

Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram

Future

Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shocking Offset cheating claims

Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces

Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces
Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake