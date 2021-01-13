The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2021 so far. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The biggest island riddims from your favourite Dancehall artists.

Bringing you the biggest riddims to come out of the Caribbean islands this year – we've got a playlist full of bangers!

While the playlist has new chunes from the OGs in the Dancehall scene, we're also giving you a fresh introductory to some new artists set to takeover!

Check out the best Dancehall tracks of 2021 so far below...

Kranium ft. Rytikal - Block Traffic Shaneil Muir, Daddy 1 - Toxic Popcaan - Relevant Intence, Zimi - New Year Shenseaa - Upset Prince Swanny - Tell Me Jada Kingdom - Green Dreams

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!