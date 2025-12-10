Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together & are they engaged?

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together & are they engaged? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple since their appearance in ‘Spiderman’, but the actress has a new movie out with Robert Pattinson, so what is the movie? And why is it causing a stir? Here are all the details.

Watch the trailer for The Drama

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the youngest and most sought-after couples, but the actress’s new movie with Robert Pattinson has fans confused – is she still with Tom Holland? And are they engaged?

The acting couple met on the set of their joint project on Spider-Man: Homecoming, as their on-screen romance between their characters, MJ and Peter Parker, became a reality in real life.

Zendaya is not unfamiliar with an onscreen romance, sharing the screen with many other heartthrobs, including Timothee Chalamet, Zac Efron and, most recently, in her new film, Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya & Tom Holland. Picture: Getty Images

The new movie, The Drama, is set for release in April 2026 and is a rom-com with the Twilight star.

But after an engagement announcement featuring both Rob and Zendaya was shared in a Boston newspaper, fans are wondering about her relationship with Tom Holland.

So are Tom and Zendaya still together?

Here are all the details.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya still engaged?

Zendaya & Tom Holand. Picture: Getty Images

First debuting their romance in 2021, the young couple met on the set of their first movie together, with rumours of their relationship beginning all the way back in 2026.

The acting duo are loved by their fans, with both of them as individuals being crushed on by their fanbases.It was the exciting news of their engagement in January 2025 that really got everyone talking.

Tom was believed to have proposed over the Christmas season, the year previous, Zendaya debuting the stunning ring on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Zendaya's engagement ring. Picture: Getty Images

But now, recent images of the Euphoria actress sitting on Robert Pattinson's lap with a ring on her finger has fans shocked.

However, this is the exact publicity her new film, The Drama, planned for, in a strategic publicity stunt, the film published a fake engagement post in the Boston Globe newspaper.

The picture was captioned with the characters' names and said: “Emma Harward and Charlie Thompson Engaged.”

The Drama promo. Picture: Instagram via @zendaya

So, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that their favourite couple is still going strong.

Despite them keeping their relationship incredibly private, with very few public outings, they were recently seen back in August walking their dogs.

Zendaya is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated release of the last series of Euphoria, which is set for release in April 2026.