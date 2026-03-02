Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married & when was their wedding?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly gotten married in a secret wedding, according to claims made by her stylist, Law Roach, whilst they await their upcoming movie release, Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day. So, are they married & what is Zendaya’s last name? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly gotten married in a private wedding, ahead of the actresses’ upcoming movie with Robert Pattinson, The Drama, but are the rumours true? Did they already get married?

The two actors are debatably Hollywood’s most loved ‘it’ couple, the young couple much loved by fans.

The celebrity pair have been together since 2016, after working alongside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming, their romance blossoming, not being spotted until 2021.

Zendaya & Tom Holland. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya discreetly showed off her engagement ring on the Golden Globes red carpet back in January 2025, the couple not announcing the engagement news, simply slipping it past fans.

But now, it seems they could have done a similar secretive situation, with the Dune superstar’s celebrity stylist, Law Roach, sharing the news of them tying the knot on the NAACP Awards red carpet.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, the stylist said: “The wedding’s already happened, you missed it!”

When the reporter responds, “Is that true?”, Roach responds: “It’s very true.”While the news has shocked fans, it is very on brand for the lowkey couple.

The date and festivities of the alleged wedding have not yet been revealed, but fans can only hope that Tom and Zendaya share the news and the photos of the ceremony themselves, if it has gone ahead.

It seems the couple could have given permission for Law to share the news, however this is not yet known.

Tom, 29, and Zendaya, 29, are set to star alongside each other as a married couple in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release July 31st.