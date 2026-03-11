Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’

Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya has appeared with a ‘wedding band’ on her ring finger, following rumours of a ‘secret wedding’. So, are Zendaya and Tom Holland married? & How long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya has popped out with a ‘wedding ring’ on her finger, following rumours of a secret marriage to Tom Holland, in the lead-up to her upcoming movie release, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson.

The star has got a busy year ahead, with four movies coming out, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, alongside her partner, Tom, as well as the third installment of Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet.

However, the celebrity couple has been increasingly surrounded by wedding rumours, following her infamous stylist, Law Roach, ‘spilling the beans’, so to speak.

Zendaya & Law Roach at Paris Fashion Week 2026. Picture: Getty Images

In early March, the close friend of Zendaya spoke on the NAACP Awards red carpet, and teased reporters that they had, in fact, missed out on the wedding when asked about the actress’s wedding dress.

He said: “The wedding’s already happened, you missed it!”But now, Zendaya has fuelled the rumour, whilst stepping out at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

Wearing all-white, looking almost bridal, the 29-year-old initially kept her left hand in her pocket, revealing the piece of jewellery once inside.

Zendaya's 'wedding ring'. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are going crazy, believing the ring to be confirmation that she and Tom have indeed tied the knot, whilst others remain unconvinced.

It is the same ring she was spotted wearing back in February, which does suggest that there could have been a secret wedding.

The couple have been together since their first public sighting in 2021, after initially meeting on the set of their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, all the way back in 2016.

Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

However, without any official confirmation from either Tom or Zendaya, it is hard to say if they have gotten married or are adding to the hype around the marriage-themed film, The Drama.

Either way, fans are forming their own opinions.

One fan commented: ”In bridal white, oh that's a STATEMENT!”

Another said: “Good for them. this is how relationships last. keep other people and fans out of it.”