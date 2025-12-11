Zendaya & Robert Pattinson: Save the date for ‘The Drama’ - all the info

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson: Save the date for ‘The Drama’ - all the info. Picture: Getty Images and Movie poster

The brand new A24 movie with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star alongsisde each other in The Drama. But what is the twist in The Drama? & Are Robert Pattinson and Zendaya dating?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson sent the Internet into a spiral with news of their engagement for their new film, The Drama – but have Tom Holland and Zendaya split? And what is the twist in The Drama?

The film’s promo has just begun, and it is already taking off, dropping an engagement announcement and film trailer on December 10th.

A24 released a fake engagement post in a Boston newspaper that sent fans into a spiral, questioning whether Zendaya was still engaged to Tom.

The Drama promo. Picture: Instagram via @zendaya

The pictures featured the starring actors showing off the engagement ring, with the caption “Emma Harward and Charlie Thompson Engaged”, revealing that, in fact, it was their characters who were set to marry in the upcoming film.

The Drama is directed by a newer, younger director, Kristoffer Borgli, and teaming up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood is sure to make this film a box office hit.

But when is the film releasing? And what is this twist that has been teased?

Here are all the details.

When is The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, coming out?

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson. Picture: Getty Images

The upcoming romcom is set for release in the new year, alongside the pair's other shared projects, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.

Despite this being the first project that fans will have seen of them, they have a total of three films coming out next year!

The Drama is set for release on April 3rdrd 2026.

What is the twist in The Drama starring Robert Pattinson & Zendaya?

Robert Pattinson on the set of The Drama. Picture: Getty Images

The movie dropped its first teaser on December 10th, with lots more drips and drabs of the movie sure to be teased until its release.

In the first trailer, fans were introduced to the characters Emma and Charlie, who were trialing with their wedding photographer, with a clear awkwardness between the two.

The video then flashes through a montage of the wedding day, featuring scenes that show Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s characters clearly stressed, with a scene of a bloody nose and one of Emma downing a hard liquor.

Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst there is so little information out right now about the film, fans have been sharing their excitement.

One fan wrote: “I love Borgli’s style of dark comedy and both actors are great so yeah this is one of my most anticipated movies.”

Another said: “I can't wait actually this movie is going to be the only thing I'll think and talk about from now on....”