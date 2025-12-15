Inside Zendaya’s engagement ring & who is she engaged to?

Inside Zendaya’s engagement ring & who is she engaged to? Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya Coleman has been in the news for her new film ‘The Drama’ with Robert Pattinson, after sharing engagement news. But is she still with Tom Holland? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest Hollywood romance couples, but with recent engagement news with another actor, Robert Pattinson, who is she truly engaged to? And is Zendaya still with Tom?

The actress has been bossing her career over the last decade, from her role in the Spider-Man series to her starring role in Euphoria; it is hard not to know who she is.

She and Tom Holland are one of the most-loved couples of Hollywood, with them meeting on set and falling in love.

They have now been together for almost four years, going public in 2021.

Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

However, the recent promo surrounding her upcoming rom-com with Robert Pattinson has caused a stir.

The film shared images of her showing off her engagement ring whilst sitting on Robert’s lap, sparking romance rumours.

However, it has been clarified that the pictures were, of course, from the movie, and shared the engagement news of the fictional characters that star in The Drama.

Tom Holland & Zendaya, The Drama promo. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya showed off her real engagement ring and news on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in early 2025.But how much is Zendaya’s engagement ring?

Here are all the details.

How much is Zendaya’s engagement ring? & Who is Zendaya engaged to?

Tom Holland & Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

The Greatest Showman star has been with her current partner, Tom Holland, publicly for 4 years, with some fans suspecting they had been dating before the public news.

The couple are sure to have a fabulous upcoming wedding, after announcing their engagement in January, but it is the unique ring that caught the eyes of fans.

The night that Zendaya took to the Golden Globe’s red carpet was iconic, with a gorgeous new copper hair colour and copper gown, the actress stunned as she discreetly showed off the ring.

Zendaya at Golden Globes. Picture: Getty Images

Her ring is a vintage-inspired design, thought to be a Georgian button-back ring, set on a gold band.

The diamond is estimated to be 5 carats, it looking huge on her ring finger.

It is reported to be worth £280,000-400,000 (£209,000-£298,000).