Zendaya crowned the most searched Black woman in 2022

The actress has topped the list of most searched-for Black woman of last year!

Zendaya topped the list of the most Googled Black woman of 2022, with a whopping 2.7 million searches for the 26-year-old starlet.

In a study posted by ThatSister, the site discovered that the Euphoria actress racked up that level of searches last year.

The 26-year-old had an impressive 2022, and this was clearly reflected in the millions of internet users searching for her.

Zendaya has been crowned the world's most searched-for Black woman. Picture: Getty

Zendaya won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series' for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, which made her the youngest-ever two-time acting nominee in the category.

Following the actress on the list was Serena Williams, who revealed in 2022 that she planned to "evolve away from tennis."

Filling out the list of the top five were Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.

Zendaya is a double Emmy-award winner. Picture: Getty

They all received over one million Google searches each, and all had huge years in their respective fields.

Fans were esctatic with this news, and one wrote on Twitter: "As she should be! She's a gorgeous queen!"

"She is amazing and beautiful", another said about the Euphoria and Dune actress.