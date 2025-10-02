Young Thug confirms split from girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following cheating scandal

Young Thug confirms split from girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following cheating scandal. Picture: Getty Images

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were together for his entire prison sentence for the YSL trials, but following a leaked jail phone call, the rapper was exposed for cheating. But what exactly happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were one of the ride-or-die couples of the Hip-Hop world, the RnB singer featuring on his latest album drop ‘UY SCUTI’, until the rapper faced a series of leaked jail phone calls, exposing him for cheating on the singer just the day before he was arrested.

The couple were together for four years, and after the leaked phone call in September 2025, which revealed he had been speaking to other women, their relationship status was unclear.

Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper took to his Twitter on the day of the leak and said: “It’s over”, a very cryptic tweet.

But Thugger confirmed that Mariah broke up with him in an interview with streamer Adin Ross

He said: “I got broke up, n***a.”

He continued: “I got a girl, She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl.”

The last comment is once again a cryptic comment, fans not sure if he was alluding to having a new girlfriend, perhaps the girl he was cheating with in the first place, or if he was still being possessive over the ‘Burning Blue’ singer.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug confirms Mariah The Scientist broke up with him



“I got broke up with, but I still got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl.”pic.twitter.com/nY6rjxVBXN — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) October 1, 2025

So, a very tragic end to a somewhat loving relationship, and fans are split over the news.

One fan commented: “He's just like me. You can leave but I have your infinity stone, we lifers.”

Another said: “I love Thug but I'm happy my girl is finally free... she deserves soooo much better.”

Whilst Mariah is yet to speak on the topic, it is thought this is the end of this couple.