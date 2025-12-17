Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist at concert

17 December 2025, 10:46 | Updated: 17 December 2025, 10:52

Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist at concert
Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist at concert. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug have been one of the most reported on hip-hop couples, following the rapper’s prison release and their supposed breakup. But what did Young Thug do to Mariah the Scientist? And how long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug announced they are engaged, following his proposal at their concert.

The couple have been one of the ride-or-die couples of the hip-hop world, getting together just before the infamous YSL trials featuring his frenemy, Gunna.

Mariah supported her man through serving his three-year-long sentence, visiting him frequently, and dedicating songs to him when performing.

Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug
Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Lifestyle’ rapper dropped to one knee on December 17th, at his ‘Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends’ concert, where the ‘Burning Blue’ singer was a guest performer.

During her performance, Thugger walked on stage with a huge ‘Will You Marry Me?’ graphic on screen, and presented the singer with a big, dazzling ring.

The audience was cheering in the rather intimate moment.

This comes after Mariah had been discussing her urge to get married and have kids, eager to start building up her family with her man.

However, some fans are disappointed with the news, as it was reported back in September that the rapper had been cheating on Mariah.

A leaked jail phone call exposed the artist for talking to another woman back in 2022, and Mariah supposedly left the rapper.

Young Thug & Mariah the Scientist showing off the ring
Young Thug & Mariah the Scientist showing off the ring. Picture: Getty Images

However, all the drama seemed to resolve itself over the last few months and has now resulted in an engagement!

The happy couple are yet to share the news on their own socials, but a celebration is bound to happen.

Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug
Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Timothée Chalamet secretly EsDeeKid? Inside the rumours

Is Timothée Chalamet secretly EsDeeKid? Inside the rumours

What is Wizkid’s net worth?

What is Wizkid’s net worth?

The Game shares Michael Jackson tried to squash his 50 Cent beef

The Game shares Michael Jackson tried to squash his 50 Cent beef

Dave and Tems fans theorise new ‘dating’ clue after she drops ‘Mine’ music video

Dave and Tems fans theorise new ‘dating’ clue after she drops ‘Mine’ music video

Trending

Love Island’s Lochan dating Too Hot To Handle’s Brianna Balram amid Whitney split

Love Island’s Lochan dating Too Hot To Handle’s Brianna Balram amid Whitney split

22 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs

20 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs

Features

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

Inside Zendaya’s engagement ring & who is she engaged to?

Inside Zendaya’s engagement ring & who is she engaged to?

How many children does Wizkid have & who are the mothers of his kids?

How many children does Wizkid have & who are the mothers of his kids?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working