Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist at concert

Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist at concert. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug have been one of the most reported on hip-hop couples, following the rapper’s prison release and their supposed breakup. But what did Young Thug do to Mariah the Scientist? And how long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug announced they are engaged, following his proposal at their concert.

The couple have been one of the ride-or-die couples of the hip-hop world, getting together just before the infamous YSL trials featuring his frenemy, Gunna.

Mariah supported her man through serving his three-year-long sentence, visiting him frequently, and dedicating songs to him when performing.

Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Lifestyle’ rapper dropped to one knee on December 17th, at his ‘Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends’ concert, where the ‘Burning Blue’ singer was a guest performer.

During her performance, Thugger walked on stage with a huge ‘Will You Marry Me?’ graphic on screen, and presented the singer with a big, dazzling ring.

The audience was cheering in the rather intimate moment.

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are engaged 💍



[🎥: jm.edia ] pic.twitter.com/VFllp6CZPj — Complex (@Complex) December 17, 2025

This comes after Mariah had been discussing her urge to get married and have kids, eager to start building up her family with her man.

However, some fans are disappointed with the news, as it was reported back in September that the rapper had been cheating on Mariah.

A leaked jail phone call exposed the artist for talking to another woman back in 2022, and Mariah supposedly left the rapper.

Young Thug & Mariah the Scientist showing off the ring. Picture: Getty Images

However, all the drama seemed to resolve itself over the last few months and has now resulted in an engagement!

The happy couple are yet to share the news on their own socials, but a celebration is bound to happen.