Young Thug apologises to girlfriend Mariah The Scientist after leaked jail call

Young Thug has been exposed for cheating following a series of leaked phone calls from his time in prison. But what has the rapper and his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, said about it? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Young Thug has been exposed in a number of jail phone calls from his time in prison, the most recent leak revealing that the rapper had cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

The ‘Go Crazy’ rapper was locked up back in 2022, following a sentence for racketeering and gang-related charges, where he remained in custody until his release in October 2024.

Mariah famously stood by her man during his prison sentence, going viral earlier this year after one of her own jail calls was leaked on one of her visits to the rapper.

They first started dating just 6 months prior to the star’s arrest and have officially been together for over 4 years.

In response to the leaked video, in which he details cheating on the R&B singer the day before his arrest, and talks about his girlfriend confronting him after another girl had posted photos from inside the star’s condo apartment.

At the time, he denied the accusation, but the call revealed that the photos were recent and he had, in fact, had relations with this girl.

He has since taken to his Twitter account to apologise publicly to Mariah.

He tweeted: “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work.”

He continued: “U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Fans are disappointed with the news.

One fan commented: “Imagine having a beautiful, talented partner who accepts you flaws and all and you STILL fumble it.”

The fanbase was also quick to spot Mariah’s cryptic Instagram story post in which she posted the lyrics to her track ‘Rainy Days’, treating this as her response to the drama.

The lyrics read: “I put forth an open heart and I’ve been hurt. Looking back in retrospect, that ain’t what I deserve.”

Thugger himself later tweeted: “Chapter ended ”, suggesting that perhaps the couple had called it quits.

However, neither Thugger nor Mariah has confirmed the status of their relationship, it being unclear if the singer has accepted her apologies.