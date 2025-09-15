Young Thug’s ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’ apology song: Who it’s about & lyrics

Young Thug has released a new track in response to the drama he has been in recently, following several leaked phone calls from his time in jail. The track mentions Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, Drake, and even Metro Boomin – but why? Here are all the details.

Young Thug has been causing a stir the last few weeks, following numerous leaked phone calls from when he was in jail, going viral for his brutally honest opinions on his peers, including Drake, Lil Baby, and his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

The rapper has been facing hot water for his opinions, after being released from prison back in October 2024, following being charged for his role in the gang, Young Slime Life.

A series of phone calls dropped on August 30th, and GloRilla, Drake, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and many others caught strays.

In the new track, ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’, the ‘Trance’ rapper sends his apologies to all those dissed, him trying to make amends.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics of ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’ apology track by Young Thug

[Intro]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Either with us or against us

Get down to lay down

Made it from the trenches

Now we makin' toasts

Celebratin' n****s business

Y'all don't really get it

Dog is really home

Every other post, dog got different bros

Oh, no, no, that's not day one s**t

That's dumb s**t

All my dogs solid as they come, baby

Those are my n****s still with us

Those that stayed down through rough waters on the river

A few jumped ship, it is what it is

My life not still for me to even trip

Bunch of beautiful chicks, overseas trips

With the same dogs that was here for me (Real)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

All my dogs got the dog in 'em, all in 'em, all dogs

Dog, got the dog in 'em, all in 'em, all my dogs

[Verse 1]

Baby, I'm sorry

One of my biggest fears is losin' you to the internet

Wakin' up in our bed with you right by my neck

Sayin', "Don't you break a sweat"

Pillow talkin' ain't my game

Pillow talkin' ain't my name

Pillow talkin' ain't my name

Baby, I love you

I know you see this rain, I know you feel my pain

Look at these n****s bashin' me like Jesus 'cause I made it

Look at all this s**t we've been through, baby cryin' in Mercedes

F**k a jail call, I was playin', I'd never trade you

You was encouragin' me on my bad days

You pick the kids up, despite me bein' away

That's why every day you wake up, I'm tryna make you happy

I'm sorry for bein' a part of these h**s laughin' at you

I'm sorry for takin' you from who had you

Just to put you through this madness, I'm the reason you crashin'

How the hell you go to jail for me bein' bad?

I'm the reason they bashin' you, damn

[Verse 2]

Love to my n****s still with us

Those that stay down through rough waters can relate

Feel like my future ain't s**t

It is what it is

Drizzy, you my brother

You know I ain't goin' against you, I got manners

Everything you did for the rap community, can't ban you

Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do

F**k the jail call, you know the other calls we had

Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page

The internet don't know about it because real n****s don't say

Real n****s do and I learned that from you

We had our own differences, but Cash came through

And got us on the phone

Like why you and Cash beefin'? N***a, he got us on the phone

He pulled up to my home

Ever since y'all n****s' differences, it never passed dawn

It's darkness every day

I called Metro on the phone and told him let it go

You can ask him what I say

Brother, some of y'all biggest hits together

The chemistry been there, n***a, I don't care about what they say

[Verse 3]

Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider

Taught you everything you know 'bout this s**t, we for lifers

God told you in the Bible, the devil will knife ya

Rats already winnin', don't let this s**t divide us

You a real ni***a, but you do real and hide it

Gave a couple n****s on this case $75,000

Helpin' with their lawyers and never speakin' 'bout it

I wish the world knew everything man, just like

How one thousand and trill you is my n***a

I swear to God bro, that's why

When you don't speak up for yourself and show them that you real

I be tryin' my best to just do that s**t

Bro, just show n****s like, bro we real n****s

Bro, we solid, we don't speak on that s**t, bro

We foundation of men, bro, we learned that s**t from n****s like Pluto, you know I'm sayin'

Our OG's, n****s who, who and— who inspired us to do this music s**t, you know I'm sayin'

It's all love and respect on my end, you already know that, bro

I don't even know why I'm speakin' on that type s**t

[Verse 4]

Man, I miss my dog

Sittin' down and havin' talks with me

Walkin' me through this life s**t, you deserve an apology

Standin' right beside you and you was right beside me

I don't gotta speak on your name, they know astrology

Always a dog to me, always kept it real

So I had one mission, that's to make you proud of me

Came and did an album with me when I wasn't even proud of me

B*****s told me that you talkin' bad, I know they lyin' to me

See you to yourself 'cause I know Scooter got you sad

I know what you told me, n***a, keep KB beside me

RIP to Street, yeah, juggin' been inside of me

You don't gotta talk about him, I know how you feel, you cried to me

If he was livin' right now, he'd tell you, "Call Thug"

Love you for real so when I see your son, I give him hugs

You treat my deaf brother, like your own brother

N***a, Casino in my will right next to my mama, yeah

[Verse 5]

Savage, you are a real n***a, don't let them tell you different

You've been callin' my phone ever since n****s went missin'

I wish the Internet could hear the calls, I'm so serious

Like how I got you and Wham on the phone to settle differences

You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone, plenty

Like how I got Pluto and Drizzy on another mission

It might not even work out, but at least I could say I did it

Like, you did that Thugger, you did that, you did that

N***a, pat yourself on the back, you did that

Nah, for real, for real, you did that

[Verse 6]

Man, I miss my dog

1017, this s**t for life

Me and you against the world, we back to back plenty nights

N***a, you know you ain't soft and you didn't raise a rat

N***a, Guwop word law, I think Jeezy'll tell you that

N***a, please I'm not a rat, but that cheese where it's at

All the n****s on the case that didn't take pleas, that is that

[Verse 7]

My family, where you at?

My daddy think my mama other kids his, and that's a fact

My sisters and my brothers, I love you

Broke down my first million with all y'all 'cause I love you

You ain't gotta be around, just know nothin' is above you

Stimulatin' my mind since a kid better than drugs do

Mama, I'm sorry, daddy, I'm sorry

For tryna to make them get it when then they don't understand me

Made some mistakes, now the game tryna ban me

They don't want your child no more, now they tryna plan B me

[Outro]

Either with us or against us

Get down to lay down

Made it from the trenches

Now we makin' toasts

Celebratin' n****s business

Y'all don't really get it

Dog is really home

Every other post, dog got different bros