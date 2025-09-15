Young Thug’s ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’ apology song: Who it’s about & lyrics
15 September 2025, 14:45
Young Thug has released a new track in response to the drama he has been in recently, following several leaked phone calls from his time in jail. The track mentions Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, Drake, and even Metro Boomin – but why? Here are all the details.
Young Thug has been causing a stir the last few weeks, following numerous leaked phone calls from when he was in jail, going viral for his brutally honest opinions on his peers, including Drake, Lil Baby, and his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.
The rapper has been facing hot water for his opinions, after being released from prison back in October 2024, following being charged for his role in the gang, Young Slime Life.
A series of phone calls dropped on August 30th, and GloRilla, Drake, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and many others caught strays.
In the new track, ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’, the ‘Trance’ rapper sends his apologies to all those dissed, him trying to make amends.
Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics of ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’ apology track by Young Thug
[Intro]
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Either with us or against us
Get down to lay down
Made it from the trenches
Now we makin' toasts
Celebratin' n****s business
Y'all don't really get it
Dog is really home
Every other post, dog got different bros
Oh, no, no, that's not day one s**t
That's dumb s**t
All my dogs solid as they come, baby
Those are my n****s still with us
Those that stayed down through rough waters on the river
A few jumped ship, it is what it is
My life not still for me to even trip
Bunch of beautiful chicks, overseas trips
With the same dogs that was here for me (Real)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
All my dogs got the dog in 'em, all in 'em, all dogs
Dog, got the dog in 'em, all in 'em, all my dogs
[Verse 1]
Baby, I'm sorry
One of my biggest fears is losin' you to the internet
Wakin' up in our bed with you right by my neck
Sayin', "Don't you break a sweat"
Pillow talkin' ain't my game
Pillow talkin' ain't my name
Pillow talkin' ain't my name
Baby, I love you
I know you see this rain, I know you feel my pain
Look at these n****s bashin' me like Jesus 'cause I made it
Look at all this s**t we've been through, baby cryin' in Mercedes
F**k a jail call, I was playin', I'd never trade you
You was encouragin' me on my bad days
You pick the kids up, despite me bein' away
That's why every day you wake up, I'm tryna make you happy
I'm sorry for bein' a part of these h**s laughin' at you
I'm sorry for takin' you from who had you
Just to put you through this madness, I'm the reason you crashin'
How the hell you go to jail for me bein' bad?
I'm the reason they bashin' you, damn
[Verse 2]
Love to my n****s still with us
Those that stay down through rough waters can relate
Feel like my future ain't s**t
It is what it is
Drizzy, you my brother
You know I ain't goin' against you, I got manners
Everything you did for the rap community, can't ban you
Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do
F**k the jail call, you know the other calls we had
Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page
The internet don't know about it because real n****s don't say
Real n****s do and I learned that from you
We had our own differences, but Cash came through
And got us on the phone
Like why you and Cash beefin'? N***a, he got us on the phone
He pulled up to my home
Ever since y'all n****s' differences, it never passed dawn
It's darkness every day
I called Metro on the phone and told him let it go
You can ask him what I say
Brother, some of y'all biggest hits together
The chemistry been there, n***a, I don't care about what they say
[Verse 3]
Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider
Taught you everything you know 'bout this s**t, we for lifers
God told you in the Bible, the devil will knife ya
Rats already winnin', don't let this s**t divide us
You a real ni***a, but you do real and hide it
Gave a couple n****s on this case $75,000
Helpin' with their lawyers and never speakin' 'bout it
I wish the world knew everything man, just like
How one thousand and trill you is my n***a
I swear to God bro, that's why
When you don't speak up for yourself and show them that you real
I be tryin' my best to just do that s**t
Bro, just show n****s like, bro we real n****s
Bro, we solid, we don't speak on that s**t, bro
We foundation of men, bro, we learned that s**t from n****s like Pluto, you know I'm sayin'
Our OG's, n****s who, who and— who inspired us to do this music s**t, you know I'm sayin'
It's all love and respect on my end, you already know that, bro
I don't even know why I'm speakin' on that type s**t
[Verse 4]
Man, I miss my dog
Sittin' down and havin' talks with me
Walkin' me through this life s**t, you deserve an apology
Standin' right beside you and you was right beside me
I don't gotta speak on your name, they know astrology
Always a dog to me, always kept it real
So I had one mission, that's to make you proud of me
Came and did an album with me when I wasn't even proud of me
B*****s told me that you talkin' bad, I know they lyin' to me
See you to yourself 'cause I know Scooter got you sad
I know what you told me, n***a, keep KB beside me
RIP to Street, yeah, juggin' been inside of me
You don't gotta talk about him, I know how you feel, you cried to me
If he was livin' right now, he'd tell you, "Call Thug"
Love you for real so when I see your son, I give him hugs
You treat my deaf brother, like your own brother
N***a, Casino in my will right next to my mama, yeah
[Verse 5]
Savage, you are a real n***a, don't let them tell you different
You've been callin' my phone ever since n****s went missin'
I wish the Internet could hear the calls, I'm so serious
Like how I got you and Wham on the phone to settle differences
You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone, plenty
Like how I got Pluto and Drizzy on another mission
It might not even work out, but at least I could say I did it
Like, you did that Thugger, you did that, you did that
N***a, pat yourself on the back, you did that
Nah, for real, for real, you did that
[Verse 6]
Man, I miss my dog
1017, this s**t for life
Me and you against the world, we back to back plenty nights
N***a, you know you ain't soft and you didn't raise a rat
N***a, Guwop word law, I think Jeezy'll tell you that
N***a, please I'm not a rat, but that cheese where it's at
All the n****s on the case that didn't take pleas, that is that
[Verse 7]
My family, where you at?
My daddy think my mama other kids his, and that's a fact
My sisters and my brothers, I love you
Broke down my first million with all y'all 'cause I love you
You ain't gotta be around, just know nothin' is above you
Stimulatin' my mind since a kid better than drugs do
Mama, I'm sorry, daddy, I'm sorry
For tryna to make them get it when then they don't understand me
Made some mistakes, now the game tryna ban me
They don't want your child no more, now they tryna plan B me
[Outro]
Either with us or against us
Get down to lay down
Made it from the trenches
Now we makin' toasts
Celebratin' n****s business
Y'all don't really get it
Dog is really home
Every other post, dog got different bros
Young Thug - Miss My Dogs [Official Video]