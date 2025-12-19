How many kids does Young Thug have? & Who are his baby mamas?

How many kids does Young Thug have? & Who are his baby mamas? Picture: Getty Images

Young Thug has recently proposed to Mariah the Scientist, and the couple is celebrating their engagement. But how many children does Young Thug have? And how many baby mamas? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are engaged, and the singer has shared her desire to start a family as soon as they are married, but how many kids does Young Thug have?

The rapper and his current partner have been dating for almost five years now, not including the brief split earlier this year.

However, Thugger actually already has quite a few children himself, from previous relationships.

Despite keeping his family life very private, he does sometimes share his role as a loving father who is proud of his children with his fans.

Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah has been praised by one of the mothers of his children for pushing the rapper to speak to his kids daily during the stressful times of his YSL trials.

But how many kids does he have?

Here are all the details.

How many children does Young Thug have?

Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Lifestyle’ rapper has a rather large blended family unit.His now fiancée, Mariah, has been pictured showing support for her future step-kids.

Young Thug had his first child around the age of 17, after his girlfriend at the time fell pregnant.

The rapper has six children in total, three boys and three girls.Whilst it may feel like a lot of kids to some, Thugger himself grew up in a large family, having 10 other siblings.

However, the public details about his kids stop there.He did show his support for one of his sons, Jahmir’s 5th graduation, with his girlfriend Mariah in tow back in May 2025.

The picture went viral, showing the blended family unit looking happy and celebrating the happy moment.

Who are Young Thug’s baby mum’s?

Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper has six children with four women.

He has done a good job at keeping their lives private, too, but there is some public information about them.

His first baby's mum is LaKevia Jackson, who was the mother to his eldest child.

Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

However, LaKevia tragically passed away during Thugger’s three-year prison sentence in 2022.

His second baby mother is Jerria Karlae, who is the rapper’s most known ex-girlfriend, him actually engaged to her previously.

The ex-couple were together for three years, originally getting together in 2014 and getting engaged the year after.

Young Thug & Jerria Karlae. Picture: Getty Images

Kameme Ragland is the mother to Jahmir, one of the few known children, and is the one who commended the ‘Burning Blue’ singer on her persistence in helping the rapper stay in contact, even through trying times.

The last of his ex-partners and the mother of his children is a lot harder to confirm, with some reports suggesting one is called Cleo.

However, other than Young Thug’s baby mum’s names little is known about them, including how many kids they share together.