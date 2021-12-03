Young Dolph public memorial: Date, time, location, venue & more

Young Dolph public memorial: Date, time, location, venue & more. Picture: Getty

The late rappers's public memorial for his fans has been planned to happen in his hometown of Memphis on the 16 December

Young Dolph's public memorial for his fans has been announced.

According to reports, his friends, family and fans will come together to pay tribute and celebrate the rapper's life and legacy on December 16 at the FedEx Forum that hosts up to 19,000 guests.

The rapper – whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — was shot and killed at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Young Dolph performing at Rolling Loud New York 2021. Picture: Getty

Pastor Earle Fisher, who is supposed to be running the service spoke at the private funeral and expressed concern about the development of this case.

"With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner" Fisher said.

"The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up".

Rapper Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, TN. Picture: Getty

This article will be updated accordingly.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.