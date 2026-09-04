You, Me & Comedy 2026 with Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique: Dates, Support & Tickets

4 September 2026, 09:00

You, Me & Comedy 2026 with Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique: Dates, Support & Tickets
You, Me & Comedy 2026 with Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique: Dates, Support & Tickets. Picture: Press Release

Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish and Oscar winner Mo’Nique are bringing You, Me & Comedy to Birmingham, London and Manchester this December, with some extra-special UK talent joining them. So how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Three of America’s biggest comedy stars, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique, are joining forces for You Me & Comedy, an unmissable night filled with laughter.

The trio will perform, heading to three iconic UK cities across December this year.Tiffany Haddish is known for her scene-stealing role in Girls Trip and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Her comedy album and Netflix special Black Mitzvah also won Best Comedy Album at the Grammy Awards in 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer has built a decades-long career across stand-up, TV and film, appearing in the Barbershop franchise, Madagascar and Ice Age.

Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique
Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique. Picture: Getty Images

Last but certainly not least, Mo’Nique is an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, acclaimed for her role in the 2009 film Precious.

She also made history as the first woman to host Showtime at the Apollo.

They’ll be joined by British comedy favourites Slim and Richard Blackwood, bringing two leading names from the UK comedy scene to the arena shows, while US comedian and producer Rip Michaels will host.

But how do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

Slim and Richard Blackwood
Slim and Richard Blackwood. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @slimthecomedian

What are the dates for You Me & Comedy 2026 with Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique?

The You Me & Comedy UK dates are:

Sunday 6 December 2026 | Utilita Arena | Birmingham

Monday 7 December 2026 | OVO Arena Wembley | London

Tuesday 8 December 2026 | AO Arena | Manchester

You, Me & Comedy
You, Me & Comedy. Picture: Press Release

How do you get tickets to You Me & Comedy 2026 with Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer & Mo’Nique?

Tickets go on general sale on September 4th from 10 am.

You can buy tickets here.

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