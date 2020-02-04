YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in new jail photo

4 February 2020, 12:26

YNW Melly is in jail whilst he awaits trial for the murder of his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

Rapper YNW Melly is still awaiting his trial after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his two friends in a shooting back in October 2018, but it seems like he's getting some special privileges whilst he's inside.

> YNW Melly trial: crime scene photos released by police

During a video chat from jail, YNW Melly showed off some brand new Versace sneakers to the camera as he can be seen smiling about his new luxury footwear and a screenshot from the chat was posted on his Instagram account.

YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in jail
YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in jail. Picture: Instagram

Writing alongside the post on YNW Melly's account, the caption said, 'Melvin stay icee' whilst the image itself had the words 'Versace on my sneaks in jail' written on it.

It's not currently known how YNW Melly managed to get hold of the designer shoes in jail as inmates reportedly aren't normally given access to luxury items like this.

naturally, the comments underneath YNW Melly's latest jail photo were people being confused with how he managed to get the footwear whilst behind bars, with one person writing 'Who let tis man get Versace in jail bruh' whilst another jokingly added, 'i can’t even afford them out of jail lmfaoooo'.

Most of the questions which flooded the comments of YNW Melly's jail photo were about when the rapper was being released. The 'Murder On My Mind' star's mother had previously claimed he would be released at the beginning of 2020 but he is currently still in jail with no official release date.

