YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours

YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours. Picture: Getty Images

YG has spoken out after appearing to accuse Saweetie of cheating of him amid an argument that led to the police being called.

YG has broken his silence on his relationship with Saweetie, and seemingly accused her of cheating on him in a new social media post.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories earlier this week seemingly implying that Saweetie had lied and cheated.

Social media sleuths decoded his story to suggest that YG isn't very happy with Saweetie, amid a heated argument where the police were called.

Saweetie has had a string of famous flings. Picture: Getty

In a since deleted post of some cryptic emojis on his Instagram story, the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, appeared to imply that his girlfriend and frequent collaborator was lying and cheating.

He posted emojis of a lion and a cheetah, and fans were convinced that the meaning meant 'lie' and 'cheater'.

Instagram site The Shade Room reposted his story, with the rapper responding in the comments: "That’s kap. I was at the zoo wit my kids."

Rapper YG has hinted that Saweetie has cheated on her. Picture: Getty

Despite clearing the situation up, fans still weren't convinced that YG's Instagram story was zoo-related.

Last weekend, cops were called following a heated conversation between the pair. Saweetie and YG have been on/off since April 2023.

According to TMZ, the disagreement happened on Saturday (August 11) at the home they share in Los Angeles. The issue reportedly stemmed from “some cell phone drama” and was so heated that officers had to separate the two.