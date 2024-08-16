YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours

16 August 2024, 15:16

YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours
YG breaks silence on Saweetie cheating rumours. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

YG has spoken out after appearing to accuse Saweetie of cheating of him amid an argument that led to the police being called.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

YG has broken his silence on his relationship with Saweetie, and seemingly accused her of cheating on him in a new social media post.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories earlier this week seemingly implying that Saweetie had lied and cheated.

Social media sleuths decoded his story to suggest that YG isn't very happy with Saweetie, amid a heated argument where the police were called.

Saweetie has had a string of famous flings.
Saweetie has had a string of famous flings. Picture: Getty

In a since deleted post of some cryptic emojis on his Instagram story, the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, appeared to imply that his girlfriend and frequent collaborator was lying and cheating.

He posted emojis of a lion and a cheetah, and fans were convinced that the meaning meant 'lie' and 'cheater'.

Instagram site The Shade Room reposted his story, with the rapper responding in the comments: "That’s kap. I was at the zoo wit my kids."

Rapper YG has hinted that Saweetie has cheated on her.
Rapper YG has hinted that Saweetie has cheated on her. Picture: Getty

Despite clearing the situation up, fans still weren't convinced that YG's Instagram story was zoo-related.

Last weekend, cops were called following a heated conversation between the pair. Saweetie and YG have been on/off since April 2023.

According to TMZ, the disagreement happened on Saturday (August 11) at the home they share in Los Angeles. The issue reportedly stemmed from “some cell phone drama” and was so heated that officers had to separate the two.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play

Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play

Why did Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split?

Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album?

Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album?

Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender

Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender

Trending

Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split

Inside Molly-Mae’s £3.5million house as Tommy Fury moves out amid split

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

What is Molly-Mae's Net Worth in 2024? How she made her fortune

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

Inside Cardi B's Pregnancy: Due Date, gender & how many kids she has

Inside Cardi B's third pregnancy: Due Date, Gender & how many kids she has

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working