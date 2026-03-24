Yeat new album: Tracklist, features & release date

Yeat new album: Tracklist, features & release date. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Yeat’s new album ‘ADL’ or ‘A Dangerous Lyfe /A Dangerous Love’, is set for release very soon, with features ranging from Elton John to Don Toliver, with fans hoping for other songs that sound like ‘Dub’. But when is the release date? & Who are the features? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Yeat is set to release his brand-new album ‘A Dangerous Lyfe/ A Dangerous Love’ or ‘ADL’, which is set to be a double-album stacked with some unexpected features.

The underground rapper has taken over this past year with collaborations with artists like Drake and EsDeeKid.

Set to feature on Drake’s upcoming album ‘Iceman’, the rapper is set for a huge album, and this incoming drop is set to solidify his name.

Yeat. Picture: Getty Images

Releasing the week prior to the upcoming album, the rapper dropped a track with none other than King Kylie herself, Kylie Jenner, ‘Let King Tonka Talk’, which is undetermined if it will feature on the album itself.

The 26-year-old burst onto the scene back in 2015 under the name Lil Yeat, going viral on TikTok in 2021 following the release of his mixtape ‘4L’ and debut album ‘UP 2 Më’.

‘ADL’ is set to be his best work yet, the artist having grown so much.

So, when is the album coming out? And who is on it?

Here are all the details.

When will Yeat’s new album ‘ADL’ be released?

'ADL' Yeat. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

The newest project is set for release real soon, with the rapper opting for a quick promo tour.‘

A Dangerous Lyfe/ A Dangerous Love’ is set to be released on March 27th.

It is set to be Yeat’s first album since 2024.

Who are the features on Yeat’s new album ‘ADL’?

Yeat. Picture: Getty Images

In true dramatic fashion, the underground rapper took over a double-page spread of the New York Times to announce the artists joining him on the next project.

From familiar collaborations to some unexpected names, the album is stacked!

The features include: Brady, Elton John, Don Toliver, NBA Youngboy, Kid Cudi, Grimes, Julia Wolf, Joji, BNYX, 070 Shake, Swizz Beats, Rampa, Synthetic, Lucid, and Sapjer.

What is the tracklist for Yeat’s new album ‘ADL’?

Yeat. Picture: Getty Images

The double-album is set to feature lots of songs, some already released as singles.

Without the project having been released, it is hard to know the exact tracklist, but as well as the unreleased songs joining ‘ADL’, it is safe to assume the below will also be featured.

Twin Turbo (ft. Don Toliver)

Know That

Everywhere

Dead Spirits *ft. Summrs)

Every Dolla

Different Lights

Lose Control

Love Me

One Wish

Made It On Our Own (ft. EsDeeKid)

MollyKup

Take Back

U Could

I Sometimes Do X

Jetski

Myself Again

Chill With The Birds

Fake Friends