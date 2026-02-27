Yeat and EsDeeKid’s ‘Made It On Our Own’ lyrics, meaning & music video explained

Rappers Yeat and EsDeeKid have released a new track, ‘Made It On Our Own’, with the music video filmed in Drake’s Toronto mansion, as he gears up for the ‘Iceman’ release date. But what is the new track about? And what are the lyrics? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Yeat and EsDeeKid have released a brand-new track, ‘Made It On Our Own’ with the already iconic music video filmed in Drake’s very-own Toronto mansion – but what are the lyrics and meaning behind the track?

Both rappers are some of the biggest names in the growing alt-rap scene, with EsDeeKid up for the Breakthrough Artist award at the BRIT awards this year, having an explosive 2025.

Yeat.

Following the speculation of the Scouse rapper secretly being Timothee Chalamet, he collaborated with the American actor to squash the rumor, but now he has joined forces with the Portland-born rapper.

Yeat has also had a great 2025, collaborating with Drake on ‘Dog House’, his latest release from the highly anticipated new album ‘Iceman’.

The rappers are clearly friendly with Drizzy, filming the music video to ‘Made It On Our Own’ in his exclusive Toronto mansion that is rarely ever shown to the public, with the Canadian rapper even seen calling Yeat's phone at the end of the video.

EsDeeKid.

The track is the pair’s first ever collaboration, and it makes total sense for the song to speak about their success as underground artists, reaching the peak of fame, doing it on their own.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Yeat and EsDeeKid’s ‘Made It on Our Own’

Yeat and EsDeeKid.

[Intro: Yeat]

We made it on our own, uh

Made it on our own (I-I-I-I-I)

B***h, I made it on my own

I ain't need to sign no clones

I made it, I need that pick (I-I-I-I-I)

Girl, come on with me, I need bad b***h (Only fun, b***h, yeah)

Richer than your family, we ain’t average (I-I-I-I-I)

Me and bad b*****s like a sandwich (F**k, f**k, f**k, f**k)

[Chorus: Yeat]

Oh, we made it (Yeah), oh, we made it (Made it on our own)

Oh, we made this life together, so, we made it (Made it on our own)

Crocodile leather packaged better, oh (We made it on our own)

Oh, we made it, uh, now my vision fa— (We made it on our— I-I-I)

[Verse 1: EsDeeKid & Yeat]

Ayy, oh, wе made it

We're turnеd up and we're famous

I’m ballied up in this club light

I've got k***ers down on the A-List

Come talk s**t to this stainless

I made ten mil' while I'm faceless

I'm slumpin' in Maybach truck

Put four to the face, I'm armed and dangerous

I'm way too faded

This pack’s too loud for the neighbors

I woke up in a different country

Up in these hills with these Chrome Hearts bracelets

This S**t keeps changin’

I'm smokin’ on different flavors

Give me a d**g test and I'll ace it (F**k, f**k)

I'm tellin' my these man back home that I made it (F**k, f**k)

[Chorus: Yeat]

Oh, we made it (Yeah), oh, we made it (Made it on our own)

Oh, we made this life together, so, we made it (Made it on our own)

Crocodile leather packaged better, oh (We made it on our own)

Oh, we made it, uh, now my vision fa— (We made it on our— I-I-I)

[Verse 2: Yeat]

And we made it on our own, so it got my vision faded (Woo)

Tell her that I need her now, if I like that b***h, then, I’ma take her

If we gon' deep fry, cook 'em, we bake 'em (F**k), yeah

Every shot that I take, lil' b***h, you know I'ma make 'em (F**k, f**k, f**k, f**k, f**k)

Hate me (I-I-I—), I know all these p*****s hate me

'Cause my money been sick, it got rabies

And these b*****s bounce on me, Mercedes

King Tonka the latest and greatest

And you keep on talkin' that, "Shh," all I'm sayin' to them (Eh)

You can take your lil' sorry a** back home, lil' b***h, we ain't playin' with them (F**k, f**k)

'Cause we made it (I-I-I—)

[Pre-Chorus: Yeat]

B***h, I made it on my own (Yeah)

I ain't need to sign no clones (Woo)

With my Twizz, we put it on (Ah-ah, yeah)

[Chorus: Yeat]

Oh, we made it, oh, we made it (Made it on our own)

Oh, we made this life together, so, we made it (We made it on our own)

Crocodile leather packaged better, oh (We made it on our own)

Oh, we made it, uh, now my vision (Yeah)

[Outro]

We're gonna get the chopper on ya, lad

You've smoked it, it does one, innit

You're not gonna get caught

Get the tunes on, someone get the tune—