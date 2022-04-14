Yaya Mayweather pleads guilty to stabbing NBA YoungBoy's baby mama

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after incident where she "stabbed" NBA YoungBoy's baby mama.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs – who shares a child with NBA YoungBoy.

On Wednesday (Apr 13) Yaya, 21, ppeared in court in Houston where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In documents obtained by Complex, Yaya faces six months of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or both.

Mayweather, who had originally faced the possibility facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime, has a court hearing scheduled for the 16th of June 2022.

Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke with XXL about Yaya’s plea on Wednesday, stating: “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Schaffer said.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.” the attorney added.

In April 2020, YoungBoy and Jacobs were at his home when Iyanna arrived at the house. A heated argument escalated to the point where they were in the kitchen and Mayweather grabbed two knives.

Jacobs reportedly stepped towards Mayweather leading to Iyanna to assault her with one of the knives. Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first knife stabbing her, but then Mayweather stabbed her with asecond knife.

Last February, Yaya’s father Floyd Mayweather opened up about his daughter having a child with 'Bandit' rapper.

“I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said.

The professional boxer continued: “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music."

He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.” Floyd added.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy welcomed their baby boy Kentrell Jr. on January 9th, 2021.