Who is Yasmin Pettet? Job, ethnicity & twin sister. Picture: ITV and Instagram @yasminpettet111

Yamin Pettet, fan-favourite from Love Island 2025, is slowly on the rise in popularity and is one of the favourites to win the whole series with her pairing, Jamie Rhodes. But who is YasGPT really? Where is she from? And who is her twin sister?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Yasmin opens up about family on Love Island

Yasmin Pettet is an iconic member of the Love Island 2025 cast, and in her latest couple with Jamie Rhodes, the pair are potential to take the crown in the finale.

Yasmin first strutted into the villa in episode 5, as one of the iconic bombshells hand-in-hand with Miss ‘Go Back to Tape!’, Malisha Jordan, and Emma Munro.

Nicknamed ‘YasGPT’, for her perfect posture and lack of expression, this diva truly puts the bomb in bombshell.

With the mention of a twin sister, and people curious about what she does for work, it is only right that we give you all the details.

Yasmin Pettet with Jamie Rhodes. Picture: ITV

What does Yasmin Pettet from Love Island do for work?

Yamin’s daytime job is rather fitting for our perfect-posture girl.

Prior to the villa ,she worked as a Commercial Banking Executive.

Depending on her Love Island journey, who knows if she will end up back in the 9-5 lifestyle.

Yamin Pettet. Picture: Instagram via @yaminpettet111

What ethnicity is Yasmin Pettet from Love Island?

Yasmin is mixed-race.

Being half English and half Persian, she is proud of her heritage.

Does Yasmin Pettet have an identical twin?

Yes! This Love Island cast member is a rarity on the show: a twin!

Although they look identical, Yasmin's twin has revealed that they are in fact fraternal.

Her sister, Zara Pettet, has recently been posting to her socials announcing her existence in the form of recreating some of her sister’s most iconic moments.

She has shared on social media that she is a big fan of Jamie Rhodes.

Zara, Yasmin's twin @zarasworld17. Picture: Instagram via @zarasworld17.

Zara’s TikTok page is @zarasworld17.Fans are obsessed with there being two of their Love Island fave.

One commented: “Wait, YasGPT has a twin sister?! PERFECT.”

Another said: “We are gonna make you famous too, project mandi vakili”, referring to Anna Vakili of Love Island Season 5’s sister who is now also just as famous a her sister.

Fans are hoping to see the twin on Love Island Aftersun at some point.

So, there’s your fix on Season 12’s potential winner, and we shall see if YasGPT can take the crown!