What happened to Yasmin from Love Island's cat, Miaow Miaow?

What happened to Yasmin from Love Island's cat, Miaow Miaow? Picture: ITV Press and Alamy

Yasmin Pettet, who was in the Love Island final alongside Toni Laites & Shakira Khan, announced some sad news about her much-loved cat, Meow Meoow, whom she spoke about a lot on the show. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yasmin Pettet, the Love Island 2025 bombshell who made it to the final with her partner Jamie Rhodes, has announced some shocking news surrounding her pet cat, Miaow Miaow, following her arrival back in the UK.

The Islander arrived back from Mallorca on the 6th August, and shortly after shared some devastating news. In a post to her Instagram, where she now has over 400K followers, she revealed that Miaow Miaow had passed away during her time in the villa, without her knowing.

Yasmin Pettet. Picture: ITV

She said: “When I was filming love island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off.”

She continued: “Rightfully they didn’t tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that miaow miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming for love island…RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul.”

One of the key moments Miaow Miaow was mentioned on Love Island was during the baby episode, when she told her partner Jamie that she didn’t want children — because, to her, Miaow Miaow was enough.

Yasmin's post. Picture: Instagram via @yasminpettet

Jamie also gifted her a paw ring in the final episodes of the show in a sweet, romantic moment. The sad news has come as a shock to Love Island fans all over social media.

One fan commented: “OMG NOOO she was her world, I’m so sorry for her loss, I’m keeping her, her family and loved ones in my prayers during this difficult time.”

Another said: “Omg you could tell how much miaow miaow meant to her, she has been with her for 11 years, she will surely breakdown. I hope she's okay.”

It has definitely put a dampener on her Love Island celebrations after coming third, and the star has asked for understanding from fans.