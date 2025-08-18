XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release

18 August 2025

XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release
XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

XXXTentacion is one of the greatest losses to this generation’s music scene, with his son Gekyume continuing the legacy, but how many tracks did XXX release before his death? Here are all the details.

XXXTentacion is one of the most missed rappers from this generation, his fans continuing to sing his praises amid his passing in 2018.

His music was known to show some of the most uncensored emotion in the rap genre, connecting with listeners who shared similar struggles to the 20-year-old.

With his death often feeling poignant with the theme of his heavy music, it only feels right to reflect on the impact he made through his real talent.

Whilst his label have continued to release music under his name, here are all the tracks released whilst he was alive.

So, how many tracks did XXX actually release? Here are all the details.

  1. Teeth (Interlude) - 2015

    Teeth
    Teeth. Picture: Spotify

  2. WitDemD***s! - (2015)

    WiDemD***s
    WiDemD***s. Picture: Spotify

  3. let's pretend we're numb - 2015

    let's pretend we're numb
    let's pretend we're numb. Picture: Spotify

  4. VERY RARE FOREVER FREESTYLE - (2015)

    LET'S PRETEND WE'RE NUMB
    LET'S PRETEND WE'RE NUMB. Picture: spOTIFY

  5. Look at Me! - (2017)

    Look at Me!
    Look at Me! Picture: Spotify

  6. What in the XXXTarnation -(2017)

    What in the XXXTarnation
    What in the XXXTarnation. Picture: Spotify

  7. Gospel - (2017)

    Gospel
    Gospel. Picture: Spotify

  8. Revenge - (2017)

    Revenge
    Revenge. Picture: Spotify

  9. 17 (2017)

    17
    17. Picture: Spotify

    The Explanation

    Jocelyn Flores

    Depression & Obsession

    Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares

    Revenge

    Save Me

    Dead Inside (Interlude)

    F**k Love

    Carry On

    Orlando

    Ayala (Outro)

  10. A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL - (2017)

    A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL
    A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL. Picture: Spotify

    A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL

    hate will never win

    UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC

    Red Light!

    Indecision

  11. ? (2018)

    ?
    ? Picture: Social Media

    Introduction (instructions)

    ALONE, PART 3

    Moonlight

    SAD!

    the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)

    Floor 555

    NUMB

    infinity (888) - feat Joey Bada$$

    going down!

    Pain = BESTFRIEND - feat. Travis Barker

    $$$ - with Matt Ox

    love yourself (interlude)

    SMASH! - feat. PnB Rock

    I don't even speak spanish lol - feat. Rio Santana, Judah, Andrez Babii

    changes

    Hope

    schizophrenia

    before I close my eyes

