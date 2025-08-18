XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release
18 August 2025, 14:53
XXXTentacion is one of the greatest losses to this generation’s music scene, with his son Gekyume continuing the legacy, but how many tracks did XXX release before his death? Here are all the details.
XXXTentacion is one of the most missed rappers from this generation, his fans continuing to sing his praises amid his passing in 2018.
His music was known to show some of the most uncensored emotion in the rap genre, connecting with listeners who shared similar struggles to the 20-year-old.
With his death often feeling poignant with the theme of his heavy music, it only feels right to reflect on the impact he made through his real talent.
Whilst his label have continued to release music under his name, here are all the tracks released whilst he was alive.
So, how many tracks did XXX actually release? Here are all the details.
-
Teeth (Interlude) - 2015
-
WitDemD***s! - (2015)
-
let's pretend we're numb - 2015
-
VERY RARE FOREVER FREESTYLE - (2015)
-
Look at Me! - (2017)
-
What in the XXXTarnation -(2017)
-
Gospel - (2017)
-
Revenge - (2017)
-
17 (2017)
The Explanation
Jocelyn Flores
Depression & Obsession
Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares
Revenge
Save Me
Dead Inside (Interlude)
F**k Love
Carry On
Orlando
Ayala (Outro)
-
A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL - (2017)
A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL
hate will never win
UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC
Red Light!
Indecision
-
? (2018)
Introduction (instructions)
ALONE, PART 3
Moonlight
SAD!
the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)
Floor 555
NUMB
infinity (888) - feat Joey Bada$$
going down!
Pain = BESTFRIEND - feat. Travis Barker
$$$ - with Matt Ox
love yourself (interlude)
SMASH! - feat. PnB Rock
I don't even speak spanish lol - feat. Rio Santana, Judah, Andrez Babii
changes
Hope
schizophrenia
before I close my eyes