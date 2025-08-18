XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release

XXXTentacion’s songs in order of release. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

XXXTentacion is one of the greatest losses to this generation’s music scene, with his son Gekyume continuing the legacy, but how many tracks did XXX release before his death? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XXXTentacion is one of the most missed rappers from this generation, his fans continuing to sing his praises amid his passing in 2018.

His music was known to show some of the most uncensored emotion in the rap genre, connecting with listeners who shared similar struggles to the 20-year-old.

With his death often feeling poignant with the theme of his heavy music, it only feels right to reflect on the impact he made through his real talent.

Whilst his label have continued to release music under his name, here are all the tracks released whilst he was alive.

So, how many tracks did XXX actually release? Here are all the details.