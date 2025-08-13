XXXTENTACION’s son Gekyume starts school as mother shares sweet pictures

XXXTENTACION’s son Gekyume starts school as mother shares sweet pictures. Picture: Alamy and Getty

XXXTENTACION’s son has resurfaced in rare photos shared by his mum, as he started school – here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Gekyume, XXXTENTACION’s only child, has been seen in rare photos as his mum celebrated him starting first grade.

The boy, who was named by his late father before his death, means by his own definition ‘next universe of thought’, a word he made up himself.

Yume never got to meet his dad, as he was born seven months after the rapper passed, but his fanbase continues to show their love and support for the boy.

In the picture, shared to his mother’s Instagram, Jenesis Sanchez showed the young boy in his glasses and backpack.

The itty-bitty boy looks too cute to be starting school, as fans flooded the comments with their love for the child.

The mum captioned the image “First grade 🥲”, seemingly sad about how fast the boy is growing old.

One fan commented: “He looks like a cool kid 🙌 Good job to Mommy.”Another commented: “Keep making your dad proud little man☺️✨.”

How old is XXXTENTACION’s son, Gekyume?

XXTENTACION and Gekyume. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

Yume’s birthday is January 26th, 2019.

This makes him now 6 years old! Which makes us all feel incredibly old.He was born just three days after what would have been XXX’s 21st birthday, January 23rd.

So, we are watching the young Gekyume grow up before our very eyes, and we’re not okay about it!